"Give the fans the real gangster sh*t, but make it expensive for Dana" - Fans react to reports stating Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev is canceled, and Tony Ferguson now favorite to replace 'Borz' 

After making weight, Nate Diaz was informed that Khamzat Chimaev weighed 7.5 pounds over the 170lb limit. Fans are now reacting to rumors that the main event is canceled, with Tony Ferguson now likely to face his fellow veteran.

'Borz' approached the scale and shocked the entire MMA world when he weighed in at 178.5lbs, which is closer to making weight at middleweight, a division above his current one. It looks like the UFC will punish the Swede by either pulling him from the card or matching him up with a different opponent for tomorrow's event.

According to MMA journalist Cole Shelton, a source inside Diaz's camp announced that his proposed fight with Khamzat Chimaev is "officially off." If he does compete at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson is ahead of the pack to face the 37-year-old.

Cole Shelton @ColeShelton91 Another source inside Diaz’s camp has told me the “Khamzat fight is officially OFF.” They add Diaz and the UFC are currently negotiating to fight a new unnamed opponent, with Ferguson likely the lead front runner for that. But there’s a chance he doesn’t fight at all. #UFC279 Another source inside Diaz’s camp has told me the “Khamzat fight is officially OFF.” They add Diaz and the UFC are currently negotiating to fight a new unnamed opponent, with Ferguson likely the lead front runner for that. But there’s a chance he doesn’t fight at all. #UFC279

Fans are clammering to come up with possible solutions for UFC 279, with the majority of supporters attempting to resolve the issue and keep Nate Diaz on the card by any means necessary.

Raymond Maturino @bosnmaturino @ColeShelton91 If Nate and Tony fight, they will do it for the fans and that's why they are revered over most. Nate owes the UFC nada. In fact, they set him up to be sent off with embarrassment. Make Dana pay Nate. Give the fans the real gangster sh*t, but make it expensive for Dana. @ColeShelton91 If Nate and Tony fight, they will do it for the fans and that's why they are revered over most. Nate owes the UFC nada. In fact, they set him up to be sent off with embarrassment. Make Dana pay Nate. Give the fans the real gangster sh*t, but make it expensive for Dana.

Biased Goon @arsenalfury10 @ColeShelton91 @MMARushHour Diaz is the ultimate winner here. Signed on to fight one of the most dangerous fighters in the game for his last fight only for his opponent to royally fuck it all up. Through no fault of his own, Diaz may end up fighting Tony Ferg, a fight many people love, or no fight at all. @ColeShelton91 @MMARushHour Diaz is the ultimate winner here. Signed on to fight one of the most dangerous fighters in the game for his last fight only for his opponent to royally fuck it all up. Through no fault of his own, Diaz may end up fighting Tony Ferg, a fight many people love, or no fight at all. https://t.co/AUyQmTgmOK

Y.K @xYuKnw @ColeShelton91 Nah Diaz wants triple the Pay to fight someone who ate his problems away.. or.else he doesn't fight and still gets out of his contract. @ColeShelton91 Nah Diaz wants triple the Pay to fight someone who ate his problems away.. or.else he doesn't fight and still gets out of his contract.

Other fans shared their views on the situation, firing shots at the UFC for their attempt at making Diaz walk through the fire against Khamzat Chimaev before bowing out of the company.

That’s some clown shit by Khamzat and the UFC and they had that karma coming. @ColeShelton91 Dana handed Khamzat a Diaz fight on a golden platter to build him up and ship Nate out, and he shows up completely unprepared.That’s some clown shit by Khamzat and the UFC and they had that karma coming. @ColeShelton91 Dana handed Khamzat a Diaz fight on a golden platter to build him up and ship Nate out, and he shows up completely unprepared. That’s some clown shit by Khamzat and the UFC and they had that karma coming.

Trailer Lowenz @PeteHenderso666 @ColeShelton91 Let Nate fight Tony as the main (which is the fight everyone wanted anyway), and give the Leech a good money fight in the next few weeks. Chimaev can suck it for missing weight that badly @ColeShelton91 Let Nate fight Tony as the main (which is the fight everyone wanted anyway), and give the Leech a good money fight in the next few weeks. Chimaev can suck it for missing weight that badly

Will Nate Diaz fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 279?

While he is prepared to step into the octagon and lock horns with the dangerous Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz now finds himself in a powerful position with the UFC.

The BJJ Black Belt has already publicly confirmed that he was interested in facing Tony Ferguson in his final fight with the company, but was instead matched up against the young star.

Diaz now has the opportunity to compete in the final fight on his UFC contract and face someone closer to his age, meaning fans may get one last legendary fight before he leaves the promotion.

