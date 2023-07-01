Fans react to Rodtang vs. Joseph Lasiri face-off, call for Superlek fight

You can count on one hand the number of times Rodtang Jitmuangnon has had a tough fight.

In the Muay Thai world, the flyweight king has been an irresistible force of nature. Unmatched in every way, Rodtang displays an athleticism and fighting IQ beyond his years, which has thus far made him one of the most difficult and intimidating men to face on the planet.

Rodtang’s world title fight against Joseph Lasiri is a perfect case in point. To provide you with some context, their matchup was one of the most highly anticipated events of last year, perhaps since Rodtang vs. Demetrious Johnson in 2022.

The surging Italian striker had recently captured the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title from Prajanchai PK.Saenchai via technical knockout in 2022, immediately etching himself in the history books as one of the fiercest world champions in ONE.

But it was soon discovered that with all of his boastfulness, Lasiri was no match for Rodtang’s superior fighting skills.

ONE Championship recently revisited those moments between Lasiri and Rodtang on Instagram this week with a caption that said:

“Rodtang is a SAVAGE 😎 Could you ever be THIS relaxed in a fight? 😳 @rodtang_jimungnon.”

Fans online have ripped into Lasiri’s performance in his loss against Rodtang. Their reactions soon showed a call for someone more competitive and difficult for Rodtang, since he’s been demolishing every opponent thrown his way.

One name, in particular, stood out and that man is Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Check out the posts below:

Instagram reactions

Will the world finally see a Superlek vs. Rodtang matchup this year? Fight fans have been teased with this fight before, but will they actually get to see it? Who else is up to par with Rodtang if not the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion?

Poll : 0 votes