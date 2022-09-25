"This will age poorly" - Fans react to Sean O'Malley claiming he won't get hit even once against Petr Yan

UFC fans on social media flamed Sean O'Malley after the rising bantamweight star made a bold declaration ahead of his fight against Petr Yan at UFC 280.

Taking to Twitter, a confident O'Malley claimed that he'd be surprised if he gets hit once by the former UFC bantamweight champion. Given that Yan is regarded as one of the best strikers in the division, O'Malley received flak for his comments.

Check out Sean O'Malley's tweet below:

Many believe that is being too overconfident. They pointed out that O'Malley would be in for a surprise if he really expects to not get hit by Yan.

There are also those who think O'Malley will back his words with action. They believe that 'The Suga Show' is ready to take on the division's elite.

Meanwhile, a few individuals don't think the fight is going to happen at all. These fans speculate that O'Malley will fail to make weight, get injured, or make excuses to avoid fighting the Russian.

Sean O'Malley thinks his fight with Petr Yan will resemble a "sweet kickboxing match"

It's no secret that Sean O'Malley favors a striking battle. With that in mind, unsurprisingly revealed that he'll look to avoid grappling exchanges with the Russian fighter.

During an interview with The Schmo, 'Sugar' acknowledged that Yan is a top-notched grappler on top of being a lethal striker. O'Malley, who is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, said it would give him satisfaction to choke Yan out. But if he can have his way, he'd rather trade strikes with 'No Mercy'.

"I would get the same satisfaction choking out Petr Yan [as knocking him out] but I definitely I just see this being a sweet kickboxing match," O'Malley said. "I've said that since the fight's been announced. Aljamain's grappling is extremely high level and for Aljo to take Petr's back and have that defense shows how good Petr is with being able to defend Aljo from choking him."

Watch Sean O'Malley discuss his fight against Petr Yan below:

O'Malley and Yan will meet on the main card of UFC 280 on October 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It will be the first time O'Malley fights somebody ranked in the top 5 of the UFC's divisional rankings.

