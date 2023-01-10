Fans react to Stamp Fairtex’s striking and grappling showcase

Thai phenom Stamp Fairtex can win a fight via knockout or submission. The 25-year-old athlete began her career in Muay Thai and has quickly picked up grappling as she switched to MMA. Finishing her opponents has made Stamp a fan favorite.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a highlight reel that includes a head-kick KO win and an armbar submission stoppage:

"Stamp Fairtex makes winning look easy 😳 She takes on striking legend Anissa Meksen on January 13 at ONE Fight Night 6 in a mixed rules super-fight for the AGES."

Fans reacted with excitement to the video and shared their thoughts in the comments.

One Instagram user commented on how Stamp always looks as though she is having fun:

"She is a different level. I think a big part has to come down to her just loving the sport. She enjoys training and seems to always be having fun. That must help her push herself harder and mentally be relaxed and calm."

At ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, Stamp will face feared striker Anissa Meksen in a mixed-rules superfight. One fan is picking Meksen from the sounds of things:

"Anissa is a artist of the ring, she move like butterfly and sting like bee."

Stamp made her MMA debut with a 19-second head-kick knockout. On that, a combat sports enthusiast exclaimed:

"Love that kick."

Stamp Fairtex aiming for a submission win at ONE Fight Night 6

On January 13 at ONE Fight Night 6, the highly anticipated Stamp Fairtex vs Anissa Meksen mixed-rules superfight will finally take place. This match and the entire event will be live and free to watch for North American fans with a Prime Video subscription.

Each round of their match will alternate between Muay Thai and MMA rules. Mixed martial arts superstar Stamp Fairtex is confident that she can submit the kickboxing talent when they face off.

While speaking to SCMP MMA, the Thai athlete said:

"Of course it depends on how the game would be, but I would have to predict that I would win. But I will try to take her down by submission within the second round ... I’m 100 percent going to [win] this match and please cheer for me."

Check out Stamp's full interview with SCMP MMA below:

