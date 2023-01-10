Stamp Fairtex says mixed-rules fight with Anissa Meksen is "one of the most important fights" in her life

Former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex has been through a lot of big fights in her illustrious career, but she thinks that her upcoming mixed-rules foray at ONE Fight Night 6 has a certain significance to it.

Stamp Fairtex will collide with Anissa Meksen in an atomweight mixed martial arts and Muay Thai mixed-rules bout at ONE Championship’s first live event offering this year on January 13.

The Thai star, who once simultaneously held the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles, said she is excited for her upcoming fight and cannot wait to give an entertaining performance for the fans.

She told ONE Championship:

“[When I got the offer], I was practicing as usual at that time. [My manager] walked up to me and said, ‘You have to fight [Meksen] in MMA and Muay Thai rules.’ And I replied, ‘Really?’ I was so excited because I know this will be one of the most important fights in my life. It will also bring me more followers.”

Apart from being among the top Muay Thai fighters in ONE, Stamp Fairtex has steadily built an impressive body of work in MMA. Last year, she fought reigning ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee for the belt, but fell short. Stamp hopes to get another shot at MMA gold in the future.

In Meksen, Stamp battles a talented French-Algerian striker who has collected over 100 wins in her career. She is also yet to drop a match in ONE in three fights to date.

ONE Fight Night 6 happens at the Impact Arena and is live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Stamp Fairtex getting ready for Anissa Meksen’s Muay Thai, ready for mixed-rules fight

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex is not leaving anything to chance in a fight she considers as one of the most important battles in her career.

Stamp, a former two-sport world champion, faces off with Anissa Meksen in an atomweight MMA and Muay Thai mixed-rules bout. It is part of ONE Fight Night 6, happening on January 13 in Bangkok.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, Stamp said that Meksen is a dangerous foe and that she is working on different facets of her game for the mixed-rules showdown.

She said:

“I’ve been practicing a lot of Muay Thai because Anissa is a very very good striker and Anissa’s footwork is very great. So I’ve been practicing that and also practicing takedowns.”

Check out the full interview below:

Stamp last fought in September 2022 at ONE Prime Video 2 in an MMA contest. She defeated Jihin Radzuan by unanimous decision.

Meksen, for her part, notched her second straight Muay Thai victory in the promotion at the expense of Dangkongfah Banchamek at the same event.

