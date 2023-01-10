3 keys to victory for Stamp Fairtex against Anissa Meksen in mixed-rules fight

No.1-ranked ONE women’s atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex is set to make history alongside Anissa Meksen, as they will take part in the first-ever women’s special mixed-rules bout in ONE.

The follow-up to ONE Championship’s innovative and highly-entertaining experiment at ONE X last year is indeed drumming up a ton of interest.

As you may recall, the promotion pitted two of its biggest stars from different combat sports. ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson bested ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a unique battle that alternated between MMA and Muay Thai rules.

Now, it’s Stamp and Meksen’s turn to mix things up and settle their differences under the same ruleset at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video this coming January 13.

The historic matchup, which will emanate live on US Primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, is completely free of charge for Amazon Prime subscribers in the United States and Canada.

For sure, Stamp will have the entire arena on her side come fight night, but the Thai superstar does have a tough task ahead of her. After all, Meksen is considered one of the best female strikers in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Let’s have a look at Stamp Fairtex’s three keys to victory.

#3. Stamp Fairtex must close the distance in the striking rounds

Anissa Meksen might just be the most decorated and fearsome striker that Stamp has ever faced so far. This speaks volumes, considering the 25-year-old is a former two-sport ONE world champion in Muay Thai and kickboxing and has already figured in a world title match in MMA.

Despite the French-Algerian’s glowing resume in the striking arts, it would be foolish to count Stamp out in the Muay Thai portion of the bout. In fact, the Fairtex gym superstar has already bared her plans to neutralize Meksen’s high-octane style through constant clinching and punishing her with short knees and elbows.

Bridging the distance between her and ‘C18’ is indeed a wise choice for Stamp. The Phuket Club Fighter, after all, completely dissects her opponents once she gets into a rhythm and finds her range. Meksen throws chopping leg kicks from afar and keeps foes at bay with a myriad of heavy kicks to the head and body.

The 34-year-old’s long reach also perfectly complements her crisp boxing, and she’s a problem once she lets her hands go. Stamp Fairtex can somehow limit Meksen’s arsenal if she can put her in a Thai clinch and corner her in the circle walls.

Plus, we know Stamp can generate a ridiculous amount of power in close quarters. Remember that wicked elbow she hit Jihin Radzuan in her last bout with? Now that’s a thing of beauty.

#2. Stamp Fairtex must take the fight to the ground in the MMA rounds

We know Stamp has the pedigree to hold her own against Meksen on the feet. However, we’re not entirely sure if ‘C18’ does have the capabilities to hang with the Thai star if the fight hits the ground.

Grappling, of course, is allowed in the MMA portions of the match, and Stamp will undeniably shine once takedowns are legal. ONE fans have witnessed the evolution of Stamp Fairtex from a striking savant to a complete mixed martial artist.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt has made amazing strides over the years and even has two submission wins inside the circle. Stamp Fairtex even out-grappled a Commonwealth Wrestling world champion like Ritu Phogat, submitting her with an armbar to claim the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix silver belt.

Meksen, though, has warned Stamp not to take her lightly on that end since she’s been training for MMA for quite some time now. Still, Stamp has MMA experience on her side, and she should fully use that to her advantage at ONE Fight Night 6.

#1. Stamp Fairtex must keep her emotions in check

Despite her young age, Stamp Fairtex is already a veteran of the fight game and understands that trash-talking is somewhat part of promoting fights. However, the Thai wrecking machine believes Meksen has gone too far with her unsavory comments in the build-up to their fight.

‘C18’ criticized Stamp Fairtex's character, calling her a dancer rather than a real fighter. She even questioned her accomplishments and claimed they were irrelevant compared to hers. It drove the usually tranquil Stamp out of character as she aired her desire to elbow Meksen’s face right away.

Some fighters, of course, can turn that rage to their advantage. When used at the right time, that aggression can translate into pressure that may be too hard to overcome, even for a veteran like Meksen.

Then again, fighting in a state of anger is a double-edged sword. A bullish approach can leave fighters vulnerable to mistakes and counterattacks. A cerebral assassin like Meksen will easily capitalize on such openings.

At the end of the day, an angry mind is a narrow mind. As much as Stamp would like to cave Meksen’s face in, she must approach this fight with extreme caution and stick to her game plan.

