“I felt that from here” - Fans react to Supergirl Jaroonsak’s gut-scrambling knees

Teenage Muay Thai sensation 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak Muaythai has proven herself to be an impressive athlete each time she has stepped inside the ring. The young prodigy is one of the rare fighters who is able to use the “stuffing knee”—or khao yad sai—with great effectiveness.

ONE Championship illustrated Jaroonsak Muaythai's talents on Instagram with the caption:

"Piercing knees from the gym to the Circle 😵 "

Mesmerized fans have responded in earnest, with one fan saying:

"Omg I felt that from here 🤕”

Another fan said:

"Super knees for super girl”

Jaroonsak is getting the credit she deserves online. She’s known to utilize the step-through knee technique to debilitate opponents in close range. A great example of this was during her ONE championship bout against the Argentinan Muay Thai champion, Milagros Lopez.

After joining the ONE roster at 16 years of age, Jaroonsak put on her 4-ounce gloves to make her start on the world stage. There was plenty of hype for her bout against Milagros Lopez, with each corner believing wholeheartedly in their athlete’s superstar potential.

According to ONE, Lopez is an elite Muay Thai practitioner who trained under the legendary Sangtiennoi Sor.Rungroj. The promotion also described her as being an aggressive competitor with a "durable chin."

On the other end, Jaroonsak entered the contest with over 40 amateur bouts to her name. Having trained under her father since she was 3 years old with her older sister, ONE strawweight standout Stamp Fairtex, there were certainly a lot of expectations hanging over the 16 year-old prospect.

All the anxiety came to rest when 'Supergirl' demolished the Argentinian champion with a series of knees and a subsequent right hand that dropped Lopez in the first few minutes of the first round.

Rewatch Jaroonsak's Muaythai's incredible debut at ONE: A New Breed II below:

Supergirl faced one of her toughest competitors yet in Ekaterina ‘Barbie’ Vandaryeva at ONE: Heavy Hitters

For Supergirl’s second fight in the promotion, the matchmakers had Belarusian powerhouse Ekaterina ‘Barbie’ Vandaryeva test the young prodigy’s skillset.

The contest felt like a world championship title bout, with both fighters fighting at a rapid pace from start to finish. They displayed courage under fire as both exchanged powerful combinations from inside the pocket. Vandareyva in particular stepped up the volume in the second round, nearly knocking out 'Supergirl'.

However, Jaroonsak quickly recovered and stood her ground. The fiery contest came to an end with the judges scoring in favor of the young superstar via a split decision.

It’s been six months since Jaroonsak Muaythai fought under the bright lights, and fans await her return to the Circle with great anticipation.

