Watch: Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak trains jumping knee strike with legendary Trainer Gae

ONE Championship's women's atomweight division officially has a new challenger in Nat Jaroonsak, better known to fans as 'Wondergirl'.

The two-time Thailand national Muay Thai champion recently transitioned to mixed martial arts at ONE 157, when she faced Indian wrestler Zeba Bano. 'Wondergirl' defeated Bano in just 82 seconds via armbar submission, which was out of character for a striker of her caliber.

Staying ever-ready for her next challenge, ONE Championship caught up with Jaroonsak, posting a video clip on their official Instagram of her training jumping knee strikes with the legendary Trainer Gae.

“‘Wondergirl’ keeps kickin it”

While Nat Jaroonsak is known as a world-class striker, it was her ground game that got it done at ONE 157 in May.

Early in the first round, Bano initiated a clinch against the circle wall. 'Wondergirl' was able to reverse position, driving Bano to the canvas and immediately snatching an arm that forced ‘Fighing Queen’ to tap out.

Jaroonsak’s length and dangerous striking prowess are more than enough to make her a serious competitor in the world of mixed martial arts. With a ground game to match, it’s just a matter of time before Jaroonsak stands across from ONE Championship’s elite.

No official date has been set for Jaroonsak’s return to the ONE circle, but after her stunning performance in her MMA debut, fans are certainly excited to see Jaroonsak back in action.

In addition to 'Wondergirl', Trainer Gae has helped some of ONE Championship’s most fearsome strikers

For those unfamiliar, Trainer Gae is one of the most well-known and successful trainers on the Muay Thai circuit. Fighting since the age of eight, Gae quickly grew to love the sport. He competed in Northern Thailand and Bangkok until an injury forced him to hang up the gloves.

Rather than walking away from Muay Thai, Gae decided to put his knowledge of the sport to work by training some of the world’s most elite strikers. Pushing his trainees to their maximum potential, Gae now conducts Muay Thai seminars all over the world.

Often recognized as the Freddie Roach of the Muay Thai world, Trainer Gae has helped guide ONE world champions, including Superbon Singha Mawynn, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and ONE Championship’s first two-sport world champion, Stamp Fairtex.

Now, he's looking to help mold Nat Jaroonsak and her sister Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak into the next big thing in women’s mixed martial arts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far