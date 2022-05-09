"I always wanted to do something different in life” - Zeba Bano breaks stereotypes on her MMA journey

Zeba Bano knows a thing or two about challenging and breaking barriers.

The Indian knockout artist has always followed different paths in her life and hasn't been shy about breaking stereotypes during her ascent in mixed martial arts.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Bano said she never conformed to the norm of her surroundings. Martial arts, specifically Wushu, gave her that chance to practically break away from what society wanted from her.

Zeba Bano said:

“I wanted to pursue sports since my childhood, and that’s why I took it forward. I always wanted to do something different in life. When I was in school, martial arts was not popular, and I didn’t have much knowledge about it. But after seeing it for the first time, I took interest in it and decided to join Wushu.”

Despite working towards her dreams of becoming a martial artist, Bano knew that she would always have detractors. While her immediate family fully supported her in her journey, her other relatives vehemently opposed her career path.

Bano, who is of Muslim faith, said her relatives didn’t want her wearing the athletic gear of MMA and they would usually resort to chastising her father.

“Some members of my family have told me several times that if my limbs get broken, I will be of no use, and then who would marry me. I used to get really angry with that, but it used to motivate me too, and it helped me to reach where I am today.”

Zeba Bano plans to fully break the stereotype

Zeba Bano, who owns a perfect 6-0 record, has a chance to become a de facto ambassador for girls like herself when she makes her ONE Championship debut this month.

The Indian striker will face Thai star Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

As well as representing her nation, the Indian sees her opportunity on the global stage as a chance to inspire others.

“Even today, people don’t want to let girls compete in martial arts. But through this huge platform, I want to represent India on the global stage and want to be a source of inspiration for people.”

The undefeated fighter added:

"I am really excited. Now that my hard work is bearing fruits, I am really looking forward to my debut. It will be a huge achievement if the daughter of the land secures a victory for her nation. The ONE women’s strawweight world title is my dream, and I will try my best to win it for India soon.”

Catch Bano in action at ONE 157 on May 20.

