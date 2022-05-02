"I’ll win this fight by rear-naked choke in the second or third round" - 'Wondergirl' predicts submission win in MMA debut

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is beaming with confidence ahead of her mixed martial arts debut against Indian knockout artist Zeba Bano. ‘Wondergirl’ and Bano will lock horns at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Despite being a natural Muay Thai artist, Jaroonsak said she’ll make Bano tap out in the second or third round of their strawweight match.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Wondergirl’ said:

“I’ll win this fight by rear-naked choke in the second or third round… I have confidence in my striking, so she’s going to be aware of my strikes, for sure. But as I said, I’ve been training in MMA for two years, and I don’t have just striking. I know how to submit.”

Despite going into her first MMA fight, Jaroonsak isn’t one to cower against an undefeated fighter. Bano holds a perfect 6-0 record, with four of those victories coming by way of first-round knockouts.

Despite that, Jaroonsak suggested that Bano should bring the fight to the ground and avoid getting into a striking war against her.

“I am a Muay Thai professional fighter. And, of course, my striking [includes] everything in Muay Thai – elbows, knees, clinch, head kicks, low kicks, even teeps [push kick]. If I’m her coach, I would find a way to take me down. But who knows? Maybe she’s going to strike with me in all the rounds.”

‘Wondergirl’ plans to follow Stamp Fairtex’ career path

Although she’s new to MMA, Jaroonsak found the perfect blueprint to follow in her journey to the sport. The 23-year-old from Marrok Force said the one fighter she can take a cue from is Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp is considered one of the best strikers of her era and she eventually wound up winning both the ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles in 2018 and 2019.

Just two years after collecting her second belt, Stamp became the ONE women’s atomweight Grand Prix world champion when she submitted Indian grappler Ritu Phogat in the final in December 2021.

‘Wondergirl’ wants to take a similar path that Stamp took and take a few wins in her MMA career before challenging for a world title.

“I want to go slow but strong, just like Stamp. She didn’t face the top fighter in her very first fight in MMA."

We'll see if she can start her journey to gold ont he right foot at ONE 157 on May 20.

