Fans react to Thanh Le’s slick question mark kick at athlete hotel in Singapore ahead of ONE 160

Thanh Le is getting ready for this ONE featherweight world championship showdown against Chinese knockout artist Tang Kai.

Ahead of the contest, set for ONE 160 this Friday, ONE Championship shared a clip on Instagram of the Vietnamese-American throwing a picture-perfect question mark kick at the fighter hotel.

"No questions asked 👊 Thanh Le and Tang Kai are set for a World Title barnburner THIS FRIDAY at ONE on Prime Video 1!"

Fans were highly impressed with the high kick and shared their excitement in the comments. One wrote:

"I cannot wait for this."

Another remarked:

"Bruce Lee's ? round kick was the fastest I've seen so far."

In another comment, an individual marveled at the technique on display:

"The technique there!"

Thanh Le respects the game of Tang Kai

In the co-main event of ONE 160 on August 26, featherweight king Thanh Le will look to continue his impressive knockout win streak when he faces China's Tang Kai.

In interviews, the Vietnamese-American athlete has shown outright respect for his scheduled opponent. After analyzing his fights, Le is impressed with Tang's skills.

While speaking to Combat Press, Le said:

“I think he’s really good. I mean, there’s a reason I’m going to be fighting all these guys. They’re going to be very good fighters – very skilled in either MMA in general or a specific skill set.”

The 36-year-old continued by explaining how good of a fight this will be for the fans.

“I guess I would say he’s a rarity in MMA because he moves his feet really well. He plays defensive games to where, you know, he doesn’t trade a bunch of punches. He does his best to not get hit and to hit, which is a version of my game. I think he plays a little less safe of a game than I do – you know, younger guy. I guess he doesn’t know what he doesn’t know. I think that’s a really good show for the fans. It’s going to pop out with his style versus my style.”

Both Le and Tang will be looking to extend their knockout win streaks in the ONE circle this Friday. It will be a high-stakes matchup in which judges will likely not be required.

