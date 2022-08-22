"I’m convinced he’s just placing large bets against his own fighters" - Fans come up with hilarious reasons after Trevor Wittman is caught on camera smiling after Kamaru Usman's loss

The UFC world came to a standstill as Kamaru Usman's body slumped to the canvas from a perfectly placed head kick from Leon Edwards. The loss marked the end of Usman's 15-fight unbeaten run in the UFC and extended his coach Trevor Wittman's skid.
Wittman, who coaches multiple top-level contenders in the UFC, has now seen his fighters lose each of their last three championship fights. Justin Gaethje failed to win the lightweight belt against Charles Oliveira and Rose Namajunas lost the women's strawweight championship to Carla Esparza.
The latest loss on his record came from the most unlikely fighter in Usman. However, Wittman did not seem to share the surprise or agony of the former welterweight champion's fans. He was caught grinning ear-to-ear by cameras inside the octagon after Leon Edwards' monumental victory.
Fans reacted to the images of Trevor Wittman smiling with wilt theories.
One fan, @wayne_mccready, joked that Wittman must be betting against his own pupils:
"At this point I’m convinced he’s just placing large bets against his own fighters"
Others found humor in Wittman's contradictory demeanor:
Many other replies highlighted Wittman's love for the game reflecting in the aftermath of the iconic knockout:
Others pointed out the coach's confidence in a possible rematch, keeping him unfazed:
Some also think that Edwards may see a coaching change soon, with Wittman coming in at the helm of his camp:
Kamaru Usman handles his knockout loss well
Going into round five of the UFC 278 main event, the welterweight belt looked set to stay put with Kamaru Usman. Down three rounds to one, Leon Edwards needed a knockout to sustain his championship dream.
'Rocky' went on to do just that as he finally dethroned the pound-for-pound king. Usman came close to equalling Anderson Silva's 16-fight win streak in the UFC. Usman remained gracious in defeat, something he has negligible experience in.
Usman tweeted his compliments to Leon Edwards, who became the second-ever British champion in the UFC:
"Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!! congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma"
Kamaru Usman also tweeted a reassuringly wholesome picture of himself with his daughter, who was apparently carried away from the arena in tears. She seemed to be in good spirits with her loving dad. He wrote:
"I am truly overwhelmed by all the support. I am ok,just got caught in the right spot. These things happen. We will learn from them and do what greatness requires"
