"I’m convinced he’s just placing large bets against his own fighters" - Fans come up with hilarious reasons after Trevor Wittman is caught on camera smiling after Kamaru Usman's loss

The UFC world came to a standstill as Kamaru Usman's body slumped to the canvas from a perfectly placed head kick from Leon Edwards. The loss marked the end of Usman's 15-fight unbeaten run in the UFC and extended his coach Trevor Wittman's skid.

Wittman, who coaches multiple top-level contenders in the UFC, has now seen his fighters lose each of their last three championship fights. Justin Gaethje failed to win the lightweight belt against Charles Oliveira and Rose Namajunas lost the women's strawweight championship to Carla Esparza.

The latest loss on his record came from the most unlikely fighter in Usman. However, Wittman did not seem to share the surprise or agony of the former welterweight champion's fans. He was caught grinning ear-to-ear by cameras inside the octagon after Leon Edwards' monumental victory.

Check out the tweet that pointed it out:

Λ𝔫𝔱𝔬🦭 @ImAntoMMA Trevor Wittman isnt right in the head Trevor Wittman isnt right in the head😭 https://t.co/vnCOV6XxZR

Fans reacted to the images of Trevor Wittman smiling with wilt theories.

One fan, @wayne_mccready, joked that Wittman must be betting against his own pupils:

"At this point I’m convinced he’s just placing large bets against his own fighters"

Check out the tweet below:

Petr Sean @wayne_mccready @ImAntoMMA At this point I’m convinced he’s just placing large bets against his own fighters @ImAntoMMA At this point I’m convinced he’s just placing large bets against his own fighters 😂

Others found humor in Wittman's contradictory demeanor:

Bhushan bagde @Bhushanbagde1 @ImAntoMMA He again bet agaist his fighter and won...past year he won hearts,this year he earns money.. @ImAntoMMA He again bet agaist his fighter and won...past year he won hearts,this year he earns money..

Many other replies highlighted Wittman's love for the game reflecting in the aftermath of the iconic knockout:

rodrigo leiva @Rodkingheat2711 @ImAntoMMA Well u cant blame him i mean this is really a beutiful dtory @ImAntoMMA Well u cant blame him i mean this is really a beutiful dtory

Chacal @formerlyneutral @ImAntoMMA I think Wittman is actually a big fan of Edwards. He did some guest comms during the RDA fight and was hugely complimentary to Leon's skill set. @ImAntoMMA I think Wittman is actually a big fan of Edwards. He did some guest comms during the RDA fight and was hugely complimentary to Leon's skill set.

Others pointed out the coach's confidence in a possible rematch, keeping him unfazed:

T.Smartt @tsmartt43 @ImAntoMMA He knows what a rematch looks like Lmaoo that’s all @ImAntoMMA He knows what a rematch looks like Lmaoo that’s all

Miguel Fonseca @Miguel21449583 @ImAntoMMA Trevor just enjoys witnessing these moments just like any fan @ImAntoMMA Trevor just enjoys witnessing these moments just like any fan

Some also think that Edwards may see a coaching change soon, with Wittman coming in at the helm of his camp:

Kamaru Usman handles his knockout loss well

Going into round five of the UFC 278 main event, the welterweight belt looked set to stay put with Kamaru Usman. Down three rounds to one, Leon Edwards needed a knockout to sustain his championship dream.

'Rocky' went on to do just that as he finally dethroned the pound-for-pound king. Usman came close to equalling Anderson Silva's 16-fight win streak in the UFC. Usman remained gracious in defeat, something he has negligible experience in.

Usman tweeted his compliments to Leon Edwards, who became the second-ever British champion in the UFC:

"Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!! congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma"

Check out the tweet below:

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 🤴🏿 congratulations Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!!🤴🏿 congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma

Kamaru Usman also tweeted a reassuringly wholesome picture of himself with his daughter, who was apparently carried away from the arena in tears. She seemed to be in good spirits with her loving dad. He wrote:

"I am truly overwhelmed by all the support. I am ok,just got caught in the right spot. These things happen. We will learn from them and do what greatness requires"

Check out the tweet below:

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 🤴🏿 🏿 I am truly overwhelmed by all the support. I am ok,just got caught in the right spot. These things happen. We will learn from them and do what greatness requires🤴🏿 I am truly overwhelmed by all the support. I am ok,just got caught in the right spot. These things happen. We will learn from them and do what greatness requires 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/H0S5V6ZawU

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham