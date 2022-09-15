"Slavemaster Dana strikes again!" - Fans react to UFC fighters making no money from 'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson's new shoe sponsorship

Fight fans on social media were upset but not surprised after learning that UFC fighters won't make money on the company's new shoe sponsorship deal with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Under Armour.

Fighters and their team members have been asked to wear the new Project Rock shoes during events, according to Bloody Elbow. The publication also reported that athletes wouldn’t get a cut from the new deal.

The agreement is reportedly specific to UFC fight-week events. Athletes and cornermen will be asked to wear Project Rock shoes during special events, workouts, weigh-ins, and more. Combatants will also wear the shoes to the octagon for their walkouts, as was seen in the recently-concluded UFC 279 event.

Instagram page @brwlrz reposted the report, prompting a wave of negative responses from the commenters online. Check out the best comments below:

One commenter pointed out that Dana White and the UFC yet again "scammed" the fighters out of a payday. Meanwhile, another even went as far as referring to the UFC president as a "slavemaster."

"Slavemaster Dana strikes again!" they wrote. "You will definitely see bigger fighters not wearing them."

An Instagram user pointed out that deals like these are why fighters must come together to form a union. There are also commenters who think it's unsurprising for the UFC to pull off such a move.

Nate Diaz reacts to the new UFC X 'The Rock' shoe deal

WWE legend 'The Rock' appears to be pleased with his new partnership with the UFC. In a statement he sent to Bloomberg, the Hollywood superstar wrote:

"UFC athletes are amongst the greatest, toughest, focused, most disciplined and hardest training athletes on the planet. I am proud, grateful and humbled that my innovative Project Rock training shoe is now the official global footwear partner of the UFC."

However, some of the UFC's biggest stars don't seem to share his enthusiasm. Notably, Nate Diaz bashed The Rock’s shoe during an interview with UFC’s Megan Olivi. Unsurprisingly, the entire segment didn’t make the broadcast.

"These shoes f–ng suck,” said Diaz at the end of his interview. “Look at these shoes, they made me put this s**t on. F*** these shoes!"

