Fans react to Xiong Jing Nan showing mercy for opponent she knocked out

Xiong Jing Nan has ruled over the ONE strawweight division since 2018 when she defeated Tiffany Teo to capture the title. Since then, Xiong has successfully defended the title an incredible six times and carries with her a 50% finish rate inside the Circle with four knockouts.

Her dominance over the division is highly regarded, but ONE Championship has taken a look at the other side of ‘The Panda’ in a recent post on Instagram. As seen below, Xiong showed mercy and respect to a fallen opponent:

“Champions are built different 💯 ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan defends her strap once again in a highly anticipated rubber match against atomweight queen Angela Lee on September 30 at ONE on Prime Video 2! 🏆 @jingnanxiong”

Fans shared their appreciation for the compassion that Xiong showed for her opponent in the brief video clip, saying:

“Be a monster, but a controlled monster, 👏👏👏”

“That’s a true martial artist”

“This is beautiful, true sports spirit, true human”

“The highest level of being a warrior. Having mercy.”

“The essence of courtesy, control, conviction, and compassion.

“Sign of a true champion.”

Xiong Jing Nan ready to impress Angela Lee with a knockout in their ONE on Prime Video 2 showdown

With Angela Lee taking time away from ONE Championship to give birth to her daughter and spend time with her family, Xiong Jing Nan stayed busy inside the Circle, defending her strawweight world title multiple times. Since her loss to Lee at ONE: Century Part 1, ‘The Panda’ has put away three world title challengers. However, Angela Lee was far from impressed with Xiong’s work during her sabbatical.

In a recent video clip shared on Xiong Jing Nan’s Instagram page, Lee stated that she was unimpressed with Xiong’s recent string of victories, suggesting the Chinese world champion was simply fighting to not lose rather than fighting to win:

“I think you can really see that in her last few performances, she’s been playing to not lose instead of playing to win. And there’s a big difference there.”

‘The Panda’ responded to Angela Lee’s comments, threatening to once again finish Lee in the caption, saying:

“We'll see if you are impressed when I finish you again👊#ONEonPrimeVideo2”

