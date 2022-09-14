“3 weeks out from making history” - Angela Lee shares throwback interview ahead of Xiong Jing Nan trilogy

Angela Lee has had her eyes on the strawweight throne for quite some time. The ONE women's atomweight world champion shared an old interview where she stated her lofty intentions.

On Instagram, the Singaporean-American fighter posted:

"Flashback to 2019, right after I defended my Atomweight belt against Xiong in Tokyo. It's been 3 years... Since then I've gone through pregnancy, gave birth, came back stronger as a Mama and defended my belt!!! Now we are 3 weeks out from making history once again 🏆 Time to take that Strawweight Belt."

The interview with MMA journalist Helen Yee is from 2019, where the atomweight champion says:

"I really want to get my hands on that second belt. I love my atomweight but the strawweight division is going to be next on my list."

Mom-champ Angela Lee will be looking to accomplish this dream at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30. 'Unstoppable' will be going up in weight to face Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE women’s strawweight world championship.

Angela Lee wants the champ-champ status

Lee has an impressive record in ONE Championship, having defended her world title successfully in five bouts. Similarly, 'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan has defended her crown in six fights.

The fighters have met previously on two occasions, with each walking away with a victory. September 30 will witness the tie-break to this exciting trilogy.

In an interview with ONE, Lee explained why she is moving up in weight to try and capture a second world title:

“I definitely want to capture the strawweight belt, so I’d love to fight Xiong again and step up to strawweight and try to capture that champ-champ status... I think that I have grown a lot more in these past few years and made a lot more improvements than she has, and I think it can show in our performances. So definitely, when we match up again, it’s going to be a different story, and I think everyone is eager to see it.”

ONE on Prime Video 2 will be headlined by the showdown for the ONE women’s strawweight world championship between China's Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee.

