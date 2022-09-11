“She’s maybe up at 3 AM nursing” - Ken Lee shares Angela Lee’s struggles during fight week

ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee fully understands that preparing for a fight, especially at the highest level, can be both physically and mentally taxing.

Now imagine conditioning yourself for a world title fight while performing your responsibilities as a mother of a one-year-old child. As tough as it may be at times, Lee has been nailing it in both areas so far.

The 26-year-old MMA superstar, who’s a super mom outside the circle, will be looking to conquer two weight divisions as she challenges familiar foe Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE women’s strawweight world title.

The highly anticipated trilogy headlines the action-packed ONE on Prime Video 2 card on September 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee’s juggling act does come with its set of challenges, however. Ken Lee, who supervises his daughter’s training, recently told ONE Championship the adjustments they have made in camp ever since his granddaughter, Ava Marie, came along.

The head of the Lee household shared:

“It’s hard enough to prepare for a fight camp, but to take a break during training and breastfeed your child, get back on the mat, and then try to concentrate while your baby’s crying, and then to bring your child to fight week? People are trying to manage weight and stay focused, and she’s got to take care of her child.”

Ken Lee further added:

“Whereas her opponent is just focusing on the fight and drilling, she’s maybe up at 3 AM nursing and then getting up and training again. So, she definitely has grown a lot as a person. She’s much stronger, and I’m very proud of her.”

Angela Lee is in fantastic shape heading into trilogy bout with Xiong Jing Nan

Despite the rather unique circumstances, Angela Lee’s preparation for her grudge match against Xiong Jing Nan has gone according to plan.

‘Unstoppable’ recently took to Instagram to update her fans regarding her progress. By the looks of it, she’s looking sharper and more focused than ever before.

Lee wrote:

“This Friday marks four weeks until the fight. Confidence comes from consistency! Feeling focused and sharp. Let’s get that second belt! #ANDNEW.”

It’s clear that the Singaporean-American sensation has already found the right balance between being an elite fighter and a doting parent.

Angela Lee often brings Ava along during her intense training sessions at United MMA. The adorable baby girl was also with her in Singapore last March, when she made her return fight after a two-year hiatus.

Little Ava even served as her lucky charm, as Lee successfully defended her world title by submitting Stamp Fairtex.

