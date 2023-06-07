Former UFC welterweight Jake Shields called to question actor Elliot Page's claims of being attacked by a transphobe.

Actor Elliot Page detailed a terrifying transphobic attack he suffered last year where a man threatened violence against him and demanded a gun. There were also sexual threats made to Page who sought refuge in a nearby store.

Shields questioned the claims made by Page in an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Twitter.

"Is there a single person that believes Ellen Page was gay bashed in Hollywood on the same day her book was released? People are stupid but I doubt they are that stupid"

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj Is there a single person that believes Ellen Page was gay bashed in Hollywood on the same day her book was released?

People are stupid but I doubt they are that stupid



A fan compared the incident to the infamous Jussie Smollett incident where the actor staged a hate crime against himself.

"She's trying to gain sympathy points another Jussie Smollett grifter"

"If it smells like a Jussie Smollett story, walks like a Jussie Smollett story, then it’s like a Jussie Smollett story"

Others suggested that Page's incident was also similarly staged and enacted for publicity. They tried to find giveaways in Page's narrative.

"If it happened, she paid an actor to do so."

"Was she holding a subway sandwich?"

"I’ve not heard the term gay bash since the 1990s. I didn’t know it was still a thing."

"Free publicity. Disgusting."

Others agreed with Shields and refused to believe the story.

"Some people will believe anything that supports their world view. This was done for those people."

"Never say I doubt they are that stupid. They are always that stupid"

"Nope. She just needed something to get back in the spotlight."

Others also hit back at Shields.

"hows the CTE mate? not good i see"

Jake Shields offers to fight ten transgender men in a row

Jake Shields is known for his strong stance against transgenders and has offered to act on his beliefs recently by issuing an open challenge.

The former UFC middleweight took to Twitter to challenge the transgender community to fight him and even offered to take on ten of them one after the other without any rest in between.

"Since trans men are real men I would like to challenge the 10 toughest trans men in the world to a fight. I fight them with no training camp and no rest between each fight"

Check out Jake Shields' tweet below:

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj Since trans men are real men I would like to challenge the 10 toughest trans men in the world to a fight



Former high school wrestler Mack Beggs who identifies as a transgender man took up Shields on his challenge and promised to 'f*** him up'.

Jake Shields is yet to face any transgender men and there has been no follow-up from either side.

