"Goddamn right. Only real fights for the Mac" - Fans rejoice as Conor McGregor responds with '#notinterested" to Floyd Mayweather's 2023 boxing rematch call-out

Fans are happy to hear that Conor McGregor is currently not interested in boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr. for a second time.

Mayweather and McGregor made history when their first boxing match sold 4.3 million PPVs in 2017. Now that 'Money' is dedicated to exhibition boxing matches, the undefeated boxer is looking to cash out with a rematch against 'The Notorious.'

During an interview with The Daily Mail, Mayweather outlined his next couple of fights by saying:

"I want to go out there this weekend and have fun. Then I have another exhibition [in] Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023."

Mayweather is boxing Mikuru Asakura on September 24 in an exhibition bout under the RIZIN banner. 'Money' will then have an exhibition bout against YouTuber Deji in November at an unannounced location in Dubai.

The only part of his plan that doesn't seem to be accurate is McGregor, who reacted to the potential rematch on Instagram by posting a picture of their first fight with the caption:

"#notinterested"

Although the first fight sold millions of PPVs, most fans seem uninterested in the rematch, including several comments on the Instagram post agreeing with McGregor by saying:

"Goddamn right. Only real fights for the Mac"

"Good no one wants to see this"

"We aren't interested in seeing it either. The first one was a farce"

"Neither are we"

"Yeah... no more.. do a real fight"

Take a look at Conor McGregor's reaction to the Floyd Mayweather rematch rumors, with fans' opinions in the comments, below:

Floyd Mayweather says there have been talks with Conor McGregor regarding potential rematch being exhibition or professional fight

McGregor being uninterested in the rematch differs from Mayweather's recent comments. During the same interview with The Daily Mail, 'Money' had this to say about being in contact with 'The Notorious' and his team:

"We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there's been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition."

With McGregor planning to return to the octagon in 2023, the historic boxing rematch against Mayweather could be several fights away. Regardless of the fans' opinions, it's hard to imagine their second fight wouldn't make a boatload of money, which seems to be the core motivator for the two superstars.

Watch Floyd Mayweather TKO Conor McGregor in their first boxing match below:

