"Till is Gangster by association" - Fans roast Darren Till for announcing himself and Khamzat Chimaev as "the bad guys" of UFC

MMA fans have reacted to a post on Instagram by Darren Till that labeled himself and Khamzat Chimaev "the bad guys" of the UFC following the chaotic UFC 279 pay-per-view.

'Borz' was at the heart of the controversy of last weekend's card after he missed weight by a staggering a 7.5 lbs. The Chechen-born Swede was dropped from the main event bout against Nate Diaz and instead fought Kevin Holland. Chimaev was also involved in a backstage brawl with 'Trailblazer' prior to the UFC 279 press-conference.

Darren Till is close friends with 'Borz' and was part of his camp for UFC 279. 'The Gorilla' took to Instagram after Chimaev's dominant victory over Holland and wrote:

"Say hello to the bad guys @khamzat_chimaev"

MMA fans have roasted Till in the comments, with many poking fun at the Liverpudlian's poor run of form in the octagon. The 29-year-old is currently 1-4 in his last five appearances and has been forced out of multiple fights due to injuries.

"Lolololol "Till is Gangster by association" lol"

One fans comment

Another fan joked that Darren Till is acting like a nameless henchman in Hollywood movies who always gets defeated easily.

"If Chimaev is the bad guy then Till is like that nameless henchmen that gets stunted on in every fight."

Another fan roasting Darren Till

Check out more comments from fans roasting Till below:

The rest of the fan reaction

Darren Till reveals he told Khamzat Chimaev to embrace being the villain during UFC 279

Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev's budding friendship has often been referred to as the biggest bromance in the UFC. 'The Gorilla' started training with 'Borz' and his team last year in Stockholm, Sweden, in an attempt to improve his form in the octagon.

The Liverpudlian has accompanied Chimaev to the cage on multiple occasions and has done so throughout all of the controversy at UFC 279. Till was with Chimaev during the backstage brawl, a recent altercation with Paulo Costa and was also present during the weigh-ins when 'Borz' stepped off the scales 7.5 lbs over the limit.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the 29-year-old shared that he spent much of the weekend telling Chimaev to embrace being the new "bad guy" in the UFC and to use it to his advantage:

"I said to him, 'It's time to embrace being the bad guy now. Embrace it.' I feel like since my career started not only have I done s**t, and this and that, I felt like a bad guy a lot of the time. I just said to him, after the press conference, the weight cuts, and everything, I just said 'What are you going to do mate, what are you going to do? Just embrace it, you're the villain now, you're the bad guy, you're the Joker in Batman, you're the evil guy so just embrace it' and he did, like, so good."

Catch the full interview here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far