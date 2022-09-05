"Making Roman Reigns look small" - Fans shocked by Leon Edwards' size as he poses with WWE superstars at latest pay-per-view 

Leon Edwards stunned the world by knocking out Kamaru Usman in their championship fight at UFC 278. While that moment shocked the world, fans have been further surprised by the Brit's size compared to WWE superstars.

The newly crowned champion returned to the UK, where he attended the WWE pay-per-view, Clash at the Castle, in Cardiff. Proudly showing off his welterweight championship, Edwards posed with many WWE superstars.

He posted pictures on Instagram with the caption:

"What a night watching @wwe @btsportwwe in Cardiff with the family met some legends. #strapseason #WWExUFC"

'Rocky' posed with Triple H, Liv Morgan, the Undertaker, and Rey Mysterio. However, it was his picture with Roman Reigns that drew the most attention from fans, who reacted in shock to Edwards' size as he stood next to the physically imposing Roman Reigns.

One fan suggested that Edwards made Reigns look "small."

"Leon cuts down to 170 Jesus making Roman Reigns look small"

Another expressed shock at the fact that Edwards competes at welterweight.

"No! Leon is not a Welterweight... standing next to Roman 👀👀"

Other fans focused on his ecstasy at meeting the legendary Undertaker:

"bro pic with the Undertaker is more legendary than winning the UFC belt 😅😜 that’s brilliant"

"My dude was stone face until he posed with Undertaker 😭🙌🏾"

Edwards' wholesome pictures with his family and children were also appreciated by loving fans:

"beautiful pictures, beautiful family 🙂 what a glorious time to see you be champion, WE ALL can relate to you in some way."

Check out the fan reactions below:

Fans' comments under Leon Edwards' Instagram post.

Leon Edwards meets Tyson Fury at WWE Clash at the Castle

At the WWE Clash at the Castle event, Leon Edwards also met countryman Tyson Fury. The WBC heavyweight champion is no stranger to being a part of WWE, having made his debut for the promotion in 2019.

Fury posted a video on Twitter with Edwards, saying:

"I'm just here with Leon Edwards, the new UFC champion, get up there my boy, get up, come on!"

Check out Fury's video below:

While both fighters may find themselves champions of the world, they have both had to endure their respective struggles.

Fury's battle with alcoholism and mental health issues, and Edwards' toil in the 'trenches', are both inspirational journeys to success that bring them together on the biggest stage representing their country.

Fury's experience as a champion saw him impart some lessons to the newly crowned welterweight champion:

"Now time to make that paper man. Get it in, get all what you can, while you can, 'cos nothing lasts forever, sun don't shine forever. And hold on to this belt."

Check out their interaction below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard