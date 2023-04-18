Fans shower Demetrious Johnson, Rodtang for their epic clash from ONE X

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion and MMA legend Demetrious Johnson is heading for the first rubber match of his epic career at ONE Fight Night 10. Across the Circle from him will be former divisional world titleholder Adriano Moraes. 'Mighty Mouse' is currently 5-1 in ONE Championship since leaving the UFC, where he holds the record for most consecutive world title defenses.

One of Demetrious Johnson's most remarkable wins in ONE Championship was his historic victory over ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X last year. The two locked horns in a mixed rules bout, alternating rounds between Muay Thai and MMA.

'The Iron Man' Rodtang showed the world his legendary toughness and ferocity while 'Mighty Mouse' proved that he can hang in there with perhaps the most dangerous striker in the world today. Johnson eventually won the bout in the second round, which was fought under MMA rules. He did so via a tight rear naked choke, with which he put the Thai legend to sleep.

ONE posted a video of DJ talking about the fight on Instagram:

"Relive this epic clash between two legends 😤 They'll both return on May 5 when ONE Flyweight World Champion Demetrious Johnson defends his throne against former divisional king Adriano Moraes 👑 Who will emerge victorious? 🤔👊 @mighty"

Fans raved about the fight and expressed their thoughts in the comments section:

Comments on Demetrious Johnson vs. Rotand Jitmuangnon at ONE X

@jaay_verde commended Rodtang's otherworldly toughness, durability and warrior spirit:

"Honestly convinced Rodtang is an alien not from this planet being able to absorb hits like that. At least we know he needs oxygen to live. If it wasn’t for this I’d have assumed he was immortal 😂. Big respect to Mighty tho."

@crvntzzz seconded it:

"rodtang went out on his shield thats a true warrior right there!"

@kevinc2710 summarized the bout perfectly:

"For DJ in order to win it had to be this way, Rodtang is Ironman indeed. And the thing that amazes me is how unique every fighter is and what they can bring to the table. Imagine rodtang doing boxing. That would be neat to see. DJ is still the goat because he showed what preparation and strategy is all about."

Demetrious Johnson will face Adriano Moraes for a third time in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10, which will be ONE's first-ever live on-ground event on American soil. The full fight card will air from the 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5. It will also be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes