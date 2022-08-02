"It was a mauling" - Fans shut down Miesha Tate's question of trilogy between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena's bantamweight championship rematch concluded in a decision victory for Nunes. The two fighters now share a win apiece in their two encounters, prompting many, including former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate, to call for a trilogy.

In their first meeting, Pena submitted the champion in the second round via rear-naked choke to cause a massive upset. Nunes did justice to her own abilities in the second fight by dominating from start to finish and not letting Pena settle into any rhythm.

By winning the bantamweight championship while being a featherweight champion, 'The Lioness' became the only fighter to ever be a double champion twice in the UFC across any gender.

Miesha Tate questioned fans on Twitter if these two should meet again for a third time:

Fans react to Miesha Tate's question of trilogy between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena

Many fans responded with a vehement refusal to entertain any such notion after what they witnessed at UFC 277. William Clark (@bigrome70) replied to Tate:

"Nope. She got Dominated every round. It was a mauling. Peña won off of guts and pressure the first time. Plus Amanda wasn’t Amanda that night. Peña needs to seriously work on her striking and stop the bum rush with her chin up."

Check out the tweet here:

William Clark @bigrome70 @MieshaTate Nope. She got Dominated every round. It was a mauling. Peña won off of guts and pressure the first time. Plus Amanda wasn’t Amanda that night. Peña needs to seriously work on her striking and stop the bum rush with her chin up. @MieshaTate Nope. She got Dominated every round. It was a mauling. Peña won off of guts and pressure the first time. Plus Amanda wasn’t Amanda that night. Peña needs to seriously work on her striking and stop the bum rush with her chin up.

Melissa Anderson (@SEERED_0323) tweeted something along similar lines:

"Absolutely not. Nunes was en route to do what she did this past Saturday at UFC269 but her injuries played a huge part in that fight. She rocked Pena everytime she touched her."

Check out the tweet below:

Melissa Anderson @SEERED_0323 @MieshaTate Absolutely not. Nunes was en route to do what she did this past Saturday at UFC269 but her injuries played a huge part in that fight. She rocked Pena everytime she touched her. @MieshaTate Absolutely not. Nunes was en route to do what she did this past Saturday at UFC269 but her injuries played a huge part in that fight. She rocked Pena everytime she touched her.

Many other fans rejected the idea outright:

Calvin harriz @BaneBeny @MieshaTate That was a complete dominant performance,Nunes almost killed her @VenezuelanVixen ,At the end Pena couldn't even stay to talk in the octagon. @MieshaTate That was a complete dominant performance,Nunes almost killed her @VenezuelanVixen ,At the end Pena couldn't even stay to talk in the octagon.

However, others believe Julianna Pena has earned herself a trilogy match based off of her incredible resilience. Gaston Peeters (@jhar261) had this to say about Pena:

"You could knock Julianna down with a baseball bat, but she would get back up and come after you trying to pay you back. So as far as I'm concerned she has earned a trilogy fight on heart alone if she wants it. But let her heal first. She took a lot of damage."

Check out the tweet below:

Gaston Peeters @jhar261 @MieshaTate You could knock Julianna down with a baseball bat, but she would get back up and come after you trying to pay you back. So as far as I'm concerned she has earned a trilogy fight on heart alone if she wants it. But let her heal first. She took a lot of damage. @MieshaTate You could knock Julianna down with a baseball bat, but she would get back up and come after you trying to pay you back. So as far as I'm concerned she has earned a trilogy fight on heart alone if she wants it. But let her heal first. She took a lot of damage.

Others referenced the adjustments made by Amanda Nunes to go southpaw in the rematch as a smart move and that 'The Venezuelan Vixen' should be afforded the same opportunity to rethink her approach:

PJ @PJ_Lynne @MieshaTate Yes. Nunez was able to make adjustments for the second fight. Her game plan was impeccable. Allow Pena the same opportunity. @MieshaTate Yes. Nunez was able to make adjustments for the second fight. Her game plan was impeccable. Allow Pena the same opportunity.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far