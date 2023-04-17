Fans sing their praises for Demetrious Johnson in his win over Rodtang at ONE X

It's a known fact already that ONE flyweight world champion and MMA legend Demetrious Johnson is one of, if not the greatest, fighters of all time. His accolades and achievements may never be surpassed or even replicated.

Before entering ONE Championship in 2019, 'Mighty Mouse' held the record for most consecutive world title defenses in the UFC. No one has come close to breaking this record and it still stands to this day.

Upon entering the ONE roster, Demetrious Johnson was met with a new set of challenges that he needed to adjust to. Fighters like Yuya Wakamatsu. Tatsumitsu Wada and Danny Kingad all gave Johnson worthy challenges, while former ONE flyweight champ Adriano Moraes gave him the most competitive rivalry of his career.

One of Demetrious Johnson's finest performances inside the circle, however, was his mixed-rules bout with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X.

In a recent video uploaded to YouTube by ONE, we saw a compilation of DJ's greatness in the organization, including his submission win over Rodtang:

Fans were all raving about Demetrious Johnson's greatness and expressed their thoughts in the comments section:

One user said:

"In my opinion Demetrius is the most skilled mma fighter who I have ever seen."

Another said something a lot of analysts, fans and fighters are saying:

"The perfect MMA fighter right there"

Meanwhile, a fan said:

"Demetrius 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson is The GOAT MMA Fighter of All Time. No it is NOT Jon 'Bones' Jones but he's a close 2nd and climbing but so is DJ. Every fight he's had were wars and has never had an easy fight. Few survive the speed & power of The Mouse."

Demetrious Johnson will face Adriano Moraes for a third and possibly final time in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10.

The event, which will be ONE's first-ever live on-ground event on American soil, will air from 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5. It will also be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

