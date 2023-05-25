Nina-Marie Daniele has been hammered by MMA fans for her over the top reactions during a recent Power Slap event.

Daniele, along with several other MMA media members, was in attendance at Power Slap 2. She recorded her reactions during one of the matches, and it would be fair to say that Daniele lived up to her name 'Nina Drama'.

Her reactions were deemed excessive by the MMA fans that roam the Twitterverse.

Nina-Marie Daniele took to Twitter and said this:

"The KO's are wild! Catch @powerslap league live and free on @rumblevideo"

Watch the video below:

One fan compared Nina-Marie Daniele's current standing in MMA to Meghan Markle and the British royal family. @StephO22152230 said this:

"Is this about you or the show? ... Another Meghan Markle"

@DayzHazay said this:

"I don't get the excitement from this"

@ChampFiggy believes that the UFC may be paying people to upload videos of them at Power Slap events:

"How much they paying you for this tweet lmao"

Another Twitter user echoed his sentiment:

"How much are they paying y'all to act like you actually enjoy this sh*t?"

🙏 @_DumbassTC @ninamdrama How much are they paying y’all to act like you actually enjoy this shit? @ninamdrama How much are they paying y’all to act like you actually enjoy this shit?

Cosy @mbottdk @ninamdrama @powerslapleague



just stop allready @rumblevideo looking straight into the cam instead of watching the "slap" or wtf its called to make sure you capture the "OoooHhh"just stop allready @ninamdrama @powerslapleague @rumblevideo looking straight into the cam instead of watching the "slap" or wtf its called to make sure you capture the "OoooHhh"just stop allready

Kevin D @KevinDev339 @ninamdrama @powerslapleague @rumblevideo As a combat,boxing,mma fan all my life. Anyone sharing or promoting the BS slap league will be blocked. After years of pushing for fighter safety in ufc this is where Dana has gone? Maybe all the fighters that said he didn't care about them all these years were correct all along! @ninamdrama @powerslapleague @rumblevideo As a combat,boxing,mma fan all my life. Anyone sharing or promoting the BS slap league will be blocked. After years of pushing for fighter safety in ufc this is where Dana has gone? Maybe all the fighters that said he didn't care about them all these years were correct all along!

Dana White's latest project, the Power Slap League, has garnered severe criticism from all corners of MMA. Fighters, fans and members of the media have expressed their collective displeasure with what has been called 'glorified brain trauma'.

White's claim that Power Slap has outperformed all other sports in terms of viewership numbers was also targeted for its apparent absurdity.

Nina-Marie Daniele trolls UFC middleweight Sean Strickland

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is known for his outlandish personality, as well as being a massive troll within the sport.

However, during a recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, the tables were turned on 'Tarzan'.

Strickland had previously made an interesting analogy about fighting, stating:

"It's like having s*x with a woman, if you plan it too much it just doesn't work out."

Watch the video below:

Strickland famously got knocked out by Alex Pereira in round one of their clash at UFC 276, and Nina-Marie Daniele was quick to use the middleweight's analogy against him during a recent interview. She said this:

"Do you remember when we were talking about [how] fighting is like having s*x with a woman? Does that mean that Alex [Pereira] f***ed you?"

Watch the video below:

Poll : 0 votes