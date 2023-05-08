Dana White's latest combat sport venture, the Power Slap League, has not been popular amongst mixed martial arts. The UFC president, however, has persistently argued otherwise.
In a recent press conference, Dana White responded to a reporter's question about the Power Slap League and claimed to have gotten massive viewership in the region of 3.2 million. The claim was disputed by the reporter and then clarified by a UFC executive to the effect of 21,000.
Fans on Twitter caught on to the disparity in numbers and criticized Dana White:
"He sounds like he's living in a fairytale world and wants us to join him"
"Sounds like the UFC is paying for its product to be shown instead [skull emoji]"
Other fans pointed out the loophole being used to inflate the numbers and dismissed comparisons to the WWE, which was recently acquired by UFC's parent company Endeavor:
"Yeah, Dana's social guy found a loophole to inflate their numbers. They never had 3.2m. concurrent viewers, just 3.2 overall clicks to the live stream. Also very easy to say that their doing better than any sport, when traditional sport doesn't live stream their product for free"
"How does he genuinely believe slap is garnering more social interaction than all other live entertainment combined? It doesn’t make sense at face value. Especially given he included WWE, which outperforms pretty much any other media in social interaction."
Fans also showed appreciation for the journalist from MMA Mania and speculated if he would be allowed to continue:
"God bless the journalist from MMA Mania! I watch almost every press conference and everyone tends to be scared to ask or be so real with Dana. This guy let his balls hang out"
Six athletes from Dana White's Power Slap League suspended for illegal drug use
Dana White's Power Slap League has been heavily criticized for the health risks associated with it.
To add to the already precarious reputation around the league, a number of its competitors were suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for use of numerous banned substances including steroids and narcotics.
The same commission that approved of slap fighting with the advent of the Power Slap League found the following six athletes guilty of drug abuse: TJ Thomas, Jay Rivera, Chris Thomas, Andrew Provost, Isaih Quinones, and Frank Holland.
The commission subsequently approved temporary suspensions for all six competitors until a full disciplinary hearing is held. NSAC chairman Anthony Marnell also exclaimed:
"I didn't know you needed steroids to slap but I guess we're going to find out."