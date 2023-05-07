Dana White claims Power Slap League has landed a bigger TV deal than UFC - "We're No.1 in all of sports" 

UFC President Dana White has stood firm in defense of his venture, Power Slap League, despite widespread public disapproval. The slap-fighting league has been criticized for its violence, low pay for competitors, and rapidly declining viewership.

Previously, Dana White had increased his efforts to defend the Power Slap League's viewership ratings, claiming that they are comparable to the NBA (The National Basketball Association). Recently after UFC 288, White made an eyebrow-raising assertion at the post-fight media scrum that that the Power Slap League has been No.1 on social media when it comes to the numbers of all other sports combined.

According to White, the Power Slap League's new broadcast deal with Rumble is more lucrative than the UFC's previous distribution deal with Spike television network. White stated:

"It's been incredible. The deal that I just got for Slap is bigger than the UFC deal we got with Spike after first season of The Ultimate Fighter."

White went on to say that when social media metrics are taken into account, Power Slap League outperforms all other major sports combined:

"Not only is it unbelievable money wise, it is also unbeliveble on social media. We're No.1 in all of sports.... And when I say all of sports, if you take the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, F1, WWE, and added them all together.... Their numbers don't compare to Power Slap."

Catch White's comments below:

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

#UFC288 Dana White says the deal he just cut for Power Slap is bigger than the UFC deal they cut with SPIKE TV after the first season of TUF. Dana White says the deal he just cut for Power Slap is bigger than the UFC deal they cut with SPIKE TV after the first season of TUF.#UFC288 https://t.co/e7qKnvLHOw

Dana White claimed that the Power Slap League's deal with Rumble is comparable to the UFC's agreement with Spike TV

The grand season finale of Dana White's Power Slap League took place inside UFC Apex facility on March 11, 2023.

While the event wasn't broadcast on PPV as planned, it still managed to draw in over two million viewers on Rumble.

During the Power Slap League press conference, White remarked that the new broadcast arrangement with Rumble reminded him of the UFC's deal with Spike TV:

“Watch what happens in the next two years with this thing. And if you look at the progression of UFC, we started on Spike TV with a deal, from Spike TV we went to FOX, from FOX we went to ESPN. And this will play out the same way, except I believe the Spikes, FOXs, and ESPNs will end up being social platforms. Everything is heading that way. We’re f**king thrilled with the Rumble deal."

Catch Dana White's comments below:

