Sean Strickland is always in the news for his shenanigans; on Twitter, as well as inside and outside the octagon. The latest in a series of rants by 'Tarzan' included the No.7-ranked UFC middleweight's racist rant targeting Indian call center agents.

It all started with the following tweet:

"I'm so sick of dealing with these f*****g Indians when it comes to customer service. My god I'm about to go to New Delhi and commit a crime. Motherf****r couldn't speak English until I said "I'm recording this call", then [he spoke] perfect f*****g English. WTF?"

A fan with the username 'FlRDAWS' replied to Strickland telling him that what he said was racist.

Another user with the handle 'NikoIai24' said that Strickland would find it impossible to participate in a 'try not to be racist' challenge.

Nik123 @NikoIai24 @SStricklandMMA Strickland try not to be racist challenge impossible

Strickland gave his picks for the best and worst experience with regards to customer service, and he termed 'black gay men, older black women and southern white girls' as the best. 'Tarzan' listed 'Indians from New Delhi, older white men and young black women' as the worst in terms of customer service.

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA My experience with customer service



Best customer service

1. Gay man, usually black.

2. Older black woman.

3. White girl from the south.



Worst.

1. Indian from New Delhi.

2. Old white man.

1. Indian from New Delhi.

2. Old white man.

3. Younger black girl.

A user with the handle 'Oldbay58983922' asked if Sean Strickland's best friend is Indian, to which 'Tarzan' replied:

"Today I've probably given away my social security number to every scam artist in India. LMAO."

Strickland didn't stop taking racist digs at Indian call center workers. In a final tweet directed at Indians, 'Tarzan' mentioned Indian freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi and said the following:

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA I guess if I've learned anything about today its how fucking cheap I am.. "yo GANDHI why the fuck is there an extra 5 dollar charge on my bill every month"



Sometimes you just gotta cancel the debit card and start over again lol!!!

Here are some other reactions to Strickland's racist rants:

Killashaw @killashaw10 @SStricklandMMA Get a fresh start Sickland .. it's good for you.. breakup with Chris Curtis and maybe get into a relationship with @BorrachinhaMMA he's a better influence

WestheimCapital @WestheimCapital @SStricklandMMA Yo Sean you have to start a YouTube channel 🤣just record the shit you get in to

DangerDove @DangerDove_ @SStricklandMMA So, your bank has Gandhi working as customer service??

Sean Strickland's Neo-Nazi past

Sean Strickland's crude statements and low-key racist rants can be attributed to his Neo-Nazi past. The No.7-ranked UFC middleweight spoke about his past in an interview with the The MMA Hour from 2021.

In the interview, 'Tarzan' admitted to having homicidal thoughts and the urge to hurt people - which is why he found MMA to be a health outlet. Strickland attributed his racist past to his grandfather who refered to as 'this big piece of sh*t'.

Here's what Strickland said to Ariel Helwani:

"I was just really f*cking angry. I was so angry, I actually went through this weird neo-Nazi, white supremacist phase when I was younger, and I got kicked out of school for, like, hate crimes, all this crazy sh*t."

Skip to 2:41 for Sean Strickland on his racist past:

On his grandfather, Strickland said the following:

"My grandfather was like this big piece of sh*t, when you're a kid you don't see that, you hero-worship and he kinda just filled my head with crazy sh*t, you hear it from someone you look up to and that identity consumed me."

