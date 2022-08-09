"Jones would have absolutely ragdolled him" - Fans split in their picks as they react to iconic image of Anderson Silva and Jon Jones sparring

Fans have been treated to an iconic photo of UFC legends Anderson Silva and Jon Jones sparring. According to a Twitter account called Fight Pics That Go Hard, the image is from sometime around 2013.

Fight fans are divided in their opinions on how the sparring session or a potential fight between the two might have played out. Fans noted that Silva would likely be 'ragdolled' by Jones considering 'The Spider' was outgrappled by Chael Sonnen. @CDLessThanDoug wrote:

"We saw what Chael did to Silva for 20+ minutes. Jones would have absolutely ragdolled him."

"We saw what Chael did to Silva for 20+ minutes. Jones would have absolutely ragdolled him."

Many others also agreed that Silva would have no answer to 'Bones' high-level grappling game.

Some fans, however, believe a potential fight between the two would not be limited to grappling exchanges.

Some fans, however, believe a potential fight between the two would not be limited to grappling exchanges. According to @PhillipsDeshawn, Silva vs. Jones might have resembled the elite striking classic between Silva and Israel Adesanya. @PhillipsDeshawn wrote:

"I think wrestling ability was the difference in those fights. Chael couldn't out class Jon. But I think a Silva Jones fight would have a lot of strikes. And probably look like Silva Adesanya."

"I think wrestling ability was the difference in those fights. Chael couldn't out class Jon. But I think a Silva Jones fight would have a lot of strikes. And probably look like Silva Adesanya."

Some also believe that Silva might have gotten the better of 'Bones' on the feet.

Anderson Silva discusses his sparring session with Jon Jones

Jon Jones and Anderson Silva are arguably two of the greatest to have ever played the sport, both frequently featuring in G.O.A.T conversations. Silva had just passed his prime when Jones reached his peak in the UFC.

Although the legends never met inside the octagon, depriving fans of an epic clash, they had the opportunity to spar on one occasion. The sparring session between Silva and Jones went down at the UFC headquarters in Las Vegas in 2014.

Weighing in on his sparring session with Jones, Silva said it was an exchange of knowledge between both parties. 'The Spider' told reporters during a press conference in Rio de Janeiro:

"I have a good relationship with him, we're friends for a long time, since he started his career, but we never had the chance to train together before. We were both in Las Vegas and it happened. It was a normal training, he did a few things, and I did a few things. It was a tough training for both of us. We learned a lot. He taught me a few things I didn't know, I gave him a few tips. I like him a lot, and it was cool." [h/t MMAFighting.com]

