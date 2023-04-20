Fans are stoked for Stamp Fairtex’s Australian Muay Thai seminar tour

Fans are thrilled about Stamp Fairtex’s upcoming Muay Thai seminars in Australia.

Stamp has solidified herself as one of the best strikers in ONE Championship. The Thai superstar has decided to spread her knowledge with an Australian Muay Thai seminar tour, making stops in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

The announcement was recently made on Instagram, and fans filled the comment section with excitement.

Here are some fan reactions:

“@johnwayneparr great collab there 🙌”

“I just want to meet her in person. Super star.😍”

“That's awesome 👍🏽 keep up the good work, appreciate you guys”

“How exciting!!! ⭐️ yeah 🇦🇺”

“@ethanjongg @ashtonnvv_ boys come on now, we have to”

Before embarking on her Muay Thai seminar tour, Stamp Fairtex has an MMA fight scheduled for May 5. The 25-year-old has been matched up against Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on United States soil.

Stamp last fought in January, defeating 'Supergirl' by a close split decision in kickboxing. The number one-ranked atomweight returns to MMA to continue her journey back to a world title shot. Meanwhile, Anderson is coming off a first-round submission win against Asha Roka at ONE 157.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson joins a stacked fight card going down inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. The event features three world championship matchups, including Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes III in the main event for the ONE Flyweight World Title.

ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

