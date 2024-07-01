"Mike crying right now" - Fans react to Dustin Poirier trying to "steal" the Conor McGregor money fight from Michael Chandler with latest X post

Dustin Poirier has caused speculation amongst MMA fans after 'The Diamond' appeared to be calling for a fourth bout against Conor McGregor on social media.

Poirier is at a crossroads in his career after he came up short once again in his conquest for the undisputed lightweight title. Since first becoming the interim 155-pound champ in 2019, the Louisana native has fought for the title three times, losing all three. Most recently, he suffered a defeat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.

Following his loss to Makhachev, the 36-year-old has stated that he is leaning towards retirement. However, his latest tweet has suggested he could be looking for one last dance against his rival Conor McGregor. He tweeted:

Trending

"Hey @TheNotoriousMMA it felt so nice, I did it twice ya bumskie"

Expand Tweet

The pair have previously fought three times, with Dustin Poirier leading the head-to-head 2-1. Their last bout, in 2021, saw Poirier take the victory via doctors' stoppage after McGregor infamously snapped his leg in the closing stages of the first round.

The Irishman has since been gearing up for a comeback bout against Michael Chandler, but he was forced out of their UFC 303 clash through injury. Poirier's tweet led fans to believe he could be planning to "steal" Chandler's bout against McGregor, which 'Iron' has been waiting for since 2022.

One fan wrote:

"Dustin hates Chandler so much he’s gonna try stealing his fight from him"

Another said:

Mike crying right now, you stealing his money fight😭"

One fan added:

"Still a draw! U can’t count a leg break"

Another fan wrote:

"Conor won undisputed titles, twice, ya journeyman"

One said:

"1-1-1"

Check out more reactions here:

More fan reactions

Dustin Poirier opens up regarding trilogy bout with Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier has revealed he's open to a trilogy bout against Justin Gaethje before he calls time on his career.

'The Diamond' was recently a guest on the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast with Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen, where 'DC' admitted he'd like to see Poirier step into the octagon against Gaethje again. The pair are 1-1 in the head-to-head, with 'The Highlight' winning their most recent encounter via a head kick KO last year.

Poirier then stated that he's open to running it back for a third time. He said:

"You know I don't like to leave things unsettled. We are 1-1, with one KO a piece. So, the rubber match? I don't know, we gotta see."

Catch Dustin Poirier's comments here:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback