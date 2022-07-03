Alexander Volkanovski would toy you around - Fans troll Aljamain Sterling for claiming he can submit the 145lbs. champion

After Alexander Volkanovski's dominant win at UFC 276, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling took to social media to make a bold claim.

'Funk Master' posted a tweet saying he would take Volkanovski down with ease and submit him on the ground.

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA My honest opinion…I think I’d take Volkanovski down pretty easily and submit him. #UFC276 My honest opinion…I think I’d take Volkanovski down pretty easily and submit him. #UFC276

Sterling's tweet did not sit well with some MMA fans, who went on to troll the 32-year-old. Twitter user @Ron5817 said that 'The Great' would make light work of Sterling if the two were locked up in the octagon.

Lord Ron 🦀 @Ron5817 @funkmasterMMA You got beat by Peter Yan. Alex Volkanovski would toy you around and give you a good beating. @funkmasterMMA You got beat by Peter Yan. Alex Volkanovski would toy you around and give you a good beating.

Another user, @narutomma, said that 'Funk Master' would probably take a beating in that fight, but he was still interested in seeing the matchup.

pantoja szn @narutomma @funkmasterMMA I think you’d probably get battered but I’d love to see the fight @funkmasterMMA I think you’d probably get battered but I’d love to see the fight

A few more tweets in response to Sterling's claim can be seen below:

Volkanovski put on a masterclass against Max Holloway in the co-main event of UFC 276. The fight was a pretty one-sided affair where 'The Great' got the better of Holloway in each round and cruised to a unanimous decision win. All three judges scored the fight 50-45 in favor of the Australian.

With the victory, Volkanovski is now 3-0 against 'Blessed'.

Alexander Volkanovski responds to Aljamain Sterling's comments

During the UFC 276 post-fight press conference, Alexander Volkanovski was asked for his thoughts on Sterling's recent comments. 'The Great' praised Sterling for winning his fight against Petr Yan but asked the 'Funk Master' to focus on his own division.

"He's got his own division to hold down. Credit to him to fight someone like Petr Yan and get the win, but settle down," said Alexander Volkanovski.

Watch the full UFC 276 post-fight press conference below:

Sterling was recently seen in action at UFC 273 when he took on Petr Yan in a rematch for the bantamweight title. The fight was a razor-close affair that ended with a split decision victory for 'Funk Master'.

Despite Sterling's callout, the fight may not become a reality anytime soon as Volkanovski aims to move up a weight division and claim champ-champ status. He iterated the same during his post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan:

"I just proved to you that I wanna be in this octagon as much as possible. I wanna be busy. I don't think this division itself can keep me busy. I wanna move up, go for double-champ [staus] and I'll keep two divisions busy."

Watch Volkanovski's post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan below:

