"Judges love a lay and pray cuddle merchant" - Fans angry after Shane Burgos edges out Charles Jourdain on the scorecards at UFC Long Island

Disgruntled fans have aired their frustration on social media following Shane Burgos' decision victory against Charles Jourdain.

In what seems to be a regular occurrence, the judges were at the center of attention. They made the wrong call for the outcome between the featherweight contenders, at least according to fans.

Viewers became unhappy after Shane Burgos grappled his way to a win over the dangerous Charles Jourdain, who looked like a problem for the New York native on the feet.

One fan claimed that "the judges love a lay and pray merchant," while also labeling Burgos a 'coward' for his performance.

Another supporter insisted the Canadian "clearly" won rounds one and three, even claiming that he's "done watching" future UFC events.

Fans began to bombard the UFC Twitter page with their disappointment in the decision, with the majority of people insisting Charles Jourdain should have gotten his hand raised after the bout.

Shane Burgos implemented a grapple-heavy style that saw him grind his way to a majority decision victory, almost snatching the neck and finding a submission on multiple occasions.

Despite losing in a close-fought clash, Charles Jourdain's marketability hasn't taken a hit. He should find himself in another huge matchup next time out as he tries to push his way into the 145 pound rankings.

What's next for Shane Burgos?

Following his win over Charles Jourdain at UFC Long Island, Shane Burgos was not happy with his performance, which is not a common occurence when 'Hurricane' fights.

Ranked No.14 in the featherweight division prior to this win, the 31-year-old should undoubtedly have an improved number beside his name by the end of the week. With this in mind, who will he face next?

After getting busted open and losing to Movsar Evloev, Dan Ige seems like a tough and exciting challenge for Burgos. They could very well meet in the octagon in their next UFC appearances.

After a scuffle with Paddy Pimblett and his subsequent silencing knockout of Jai Herbert, Ilia Topuria clearly possesses the requisite talent to meet Burgos in the middle of the cage.

Like Burgos, the Georgian is dangerous anywhere the fight takes place. Fans could be in for a potential Fight of the Year contender if the pair are matched up against one another sometime in the near future.

