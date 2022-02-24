Fans vote Kiamrian Abbasov to dethrone Reinier de Ridder at ONE: Full Circle

ONE: Full Circle is almost upon us with two world titles on the line. Ahead of the event, Asia's biggest martial arts organization asked fans who they thought would come out with the gold.

In an Instagram post, the promotion shared that fans voted for Kiamrian Abbasov to defeat Reinier de Ridder for the middleweight crown.

In the caption, they said:

“The fans have spoken! Are we going to see a new two-division ONE World Champion crowned this Friday? deriddermma @kiamrian_abbasov @romankryklia @murataygun88”

The image revealed that 60% of the votes were in favor of Abbasov coming out on top. The promotion's welterweight king could become the newest two-division world champion in the promotion if he indeed pulls off the victory.

On the flip side, it may be difficult to say that a Reinier de Ridder win will be an upset. After all, ‘The Dutch Knight’ is currently undefeated in 14 professional MMA bouts. He also put a stop to Aung La N Sang’s dominance that spanned almost five years.

The reigning and defending world champion called out Abbasov in December 2021. He has also previously said that he would dominate Abbasov if they faced each other.

Could the fan votes signify that the Dutchman may have bitten off more than he could chew by calling out Abbasov?

Roman Kryklia and Murat Aygun for the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world title is a closer matchup for fans

In the co-main event of the bout, Roman Kryklia will defend his ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world title against Murat Aygun. Fans also voted for the outcome (in slide two of the previous Instagram post), which shows that they favor Kryklia retaining his world title.

Kryklia may not be surprised at the result of the fan vote, as he previously claimed that he will not face any problems facing someone like Aygun. What he may be surprised by, though, is the fact that it’s closer than he thinks. Only 56% believe that he will retain, while 44% are rooting for Aygun to come away with the gold.

The Dutch-Turkish challenger embraces the underdog tag in his upcoming matchup. However, he promises to do what he always does and pick up the win. He certainly has the tools for it. What Aygun lacks in size, he makes up for with his heart. He’s constantly competed against taller fighters, but few, if any, can say that they came out on the winning side.

Can Aygun beat the odds and remain undefeated in world title bouts, or will Kryklia prove to the world that he’s not spewing empty claims of dominance?

