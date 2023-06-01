UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald was locked out of his Twitter account since March before having it reinstated in June. Fitzgerald announced his comeback to the social platform via a tweet.

"Locked out of my twitter account since March! I'm back but I gotta say it's been peaceful. I'll saddle up to this bar sometimes with y'all though. See ya this Saturday."

Brendan Fitzgerald @BrendanFitzTV Locked out of my twitter account since March! I'm back but I gotta say it's been peaceful. I'll saddle up to this bar sometimes with y'all though. See ya this Saturday #UFCVegas74 Locked out of my twitter account since March! I'm back but I gotta say it's been peaceful. I'll saddle up to this bar sometimes with y'all though. See ya this Saturday #UFCVegas74

A fan (@JessicaKnapik) posted the following reply:

"We need your positivity! Glad you're back."

Check out some other reactions to the UFC commentator's post:

Boogerbeard @Boogerbeard1 @BrendanFitzTV You should reach out to about a thousand bots on Instagram for help getting your account back. @BrendanFitzTV You should reach out to about a thousand bots on Instagram for help getting your account back.

Jonny @j650corona 🏼 @BrendanFitzTV Great to have you back brother @BrendanFitzTV Great to have you back brother 👊🏼

Brendan Fitzgerald joined the UFC in 2017, first providing color commentary for what was known as 'Tuesday Night Contender Series' (which later became 'Dana White's Contender Series'). Fitzgerald has called many Fight Nights since then and is known for his engaging and knowledgeable commentary style.

A closer look at the UFC 289 co-main event, Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Former lightweight champion and No.1-ranked lightweight contender Charles Oliveira will face No.4-ranked Beneil Dariush in the co-main event of UFC 289. The event is scheduled for June 10 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Beneil Dariush has a professional record of 22-4-1 and a promotional record of 16-4-1. The Iranian-American fighter is currently riding an eight-fight win streak going into the bout with 'do Bronx'. Some of Dariush's notable wins include those over fighters such as Tony Ferguson, Mateusz Gamrot, Drew Dober, and Drakkar Klose.

Watch some of Dariush's best finishes below:

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira has a professional record of 33-9 (1 NC) and a promotional record of 21-9 (1 NC). Although he was beaten by Islam Makhachev in his most recent bout at UFC 280, 'do Bronx' was riding an 11-fight win streak prior to the event. Oliveira holds the record for the most submissions in the promotion's history at 16.

Charles Oliveira may perhaps be the most dangerous fighter Dariush has faced till date. Notable wins for Oliveira include those over Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, and Dustin Poirier. These victories showcased Oliveira's well-rounded game in the striking and grappling departments.

Watch some of Oliveira's best finishes below:

With both fighters having a strong grappling background, the clash between them presents an intriguing stylistic matchup. Both Oliveira and Dariush are pressure-heavy strikers with knockout ability. While Oliveira is proficient off of his back, Dariush employs a scramble-heavy approach to grappling.

It is a bit difficult to pick a clear winner at this point. Despite Oliveira's credentialed history, Dariush is opening up as a -120 betting favorite against 'do Bronx', who is a +100 underdog.

MetaFight @MetaFightOff



Beneil Dariush sets the tone for his fight against Charles Oliveira! 🥶



#UFC289 🗣️ “It will be an absolute domination.”Beneil Dariush sets the tone for his fight against Charles Oliveira! 🥶 🗣️ “It will be an absolute domination.”Beneil Dariush sets the tone for his fight against Charles Oliveira! 🥶💥#UFC289 https://t.co/wvAFXgHWLG

Poll : 0 votes