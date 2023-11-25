“Fans will love to see that too” – Sage Northcutt on competing in pure grappling

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt would love to test his skills in submission grappling.

As one of the most exciting prospects in mixed martial arts over the last ten years, Northcutt has been determined to evolve his skill set to live up to the hype that has accompanied him since making his debut on the global stage.

Following a massive setback in his ONE Championship debut and a series of injuries and illnesses, ‘Super’ Sage returned with a vengeance at ONE Fight Night 10 in May.

Stepping into the Circle for a clash with former Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba, Sage Northcutt scored a stunning 39-second submission via heel hook.

At the same time, he quickly established himself as one of the lightweight division's most exciting fighters, with an ability to deliver highlight-reel finishes on his feet or on the ground.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan, Northcutt revealed that he would love to test out his newfound BJJ skills in ONE Championship’s stacked submission grappling division.

“I would love to get to test myself someday in the future and do some submission grappling,” Northcutt said. “I think that'd be really really something exciting for me and I think that I've been training so hard in grappling, I think it'd be it'd be great. I think the fans will love to see that too in the future.”

Could we see Sage Northcutt test his skills against one of the Ruotolo brothers?

Sage Northcutt’s interest in submission grappling could pave the way for some massive matchups for the Katy, Texas native.

Competing in the lightweight division, ‘Super’ could potentially score a fight with two of the sport’s greatest jiu-jitsu practitioners and reigning ONE world champions, Kade and Tye Ruotolo.

The 20-year-old grappling prodigies took ONE Championship by storm in 2022 when they made their respective debuts at ONE 157. Since then, both men have remained undefeated. Kade Ruotolo claimed the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title with a submission victory over four-time Sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev.

In November, Tye Rutolo followed in his brother's footsteps, claiming the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title with a dominant performance against Dagestani-wrestling standout Magomed Abdulkadirov at ONE Fight Night 16.

Which Ruotolo brother would you like to see Sage Northcutt potentially roll with inside the Circle?