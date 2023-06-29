‘Buchecha’ on where he ranks among ‘the best’ grapplers in ONE Championship

ONE Championship houses some serious grappling-based talent across its submission grappling division and MMA ranks. Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is one such example.

The multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion has pushed himself to the brink of a ONE heavyweight MMA world title showdown with four first-round finishes. All of those wins, of course, have been attained the best way he knows how – submissions.

When he returns against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on Friday, August 4, he hopes to reproduce another trademark moment inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Whether his jiu-jitsu would be enough to overcome the Senegalese’s wrestling prowess remains unclear. However, the heavyweight star believes he is one of the best grapplers on the promotional roster.

In a recent session on JAXXON PODCAST, ‘Buchecha’ said he is one of – if not – the best ground game specialists in ONE.

The 32-year-old said:

“If not the best one of the best, because there [are] a couple of good jiu-jitsu guys there. A couple of world champions like Mikey Musumeci, the Ruotolo brothers [Kade and Tye], [and] Andre Galvao, so they are all world champions too. But if I’m not the best one there, I’m one of the best, for sure.”

Another cruising win for the undefeated superstar could land him a shot at newly crowned ONE heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin, as of when the latter is ready to defend his throne.

For now, ‘Buchecha’s target is Kane, and he hopes to cross the finish line with another statement win.

The entire ONE Fight Night 13 card will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership.

