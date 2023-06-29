‘Buchecha’ not ‘afraid to lose’ and is willing to take on even bigger challenges

Since transitioning to mixed martial arts, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has demonstrated what made him such a successful athlete.

As one of the most decorated submission grapplers in the sport's history, the Brazilian has been able to take his work rate, ability to constantly evolve, and his single-minded focus into a new challenge.

Whilst Almeida isn’t the first Jiu-Jitsu competitor to make the switch over to MMA, he has had a flawless run so far, producing four consecutive wins in his first year as a professional.

Though the fans didn’t get to see all of the hard work before making his debut, the grappling specialist is quick to point out that his success didn’t happen overnight.

After finishing all of his opponents in the first round, Almeida has spent the majority of his second year as a professional in the gym, working on improving his overall arsenal for MMA and gaining more experience before taking another step up in the competition.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, he will step inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok to try and secure his fifth career win over ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane.

In a recent appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about his mindset in MMA and how continuing his approach from his submission grappling days has helped to prepare him for each and every challenge:

“I would never get so far like I did [if I walked away from challenges], you know what I mean? I’m not that kind of guy who’s afraid to lose.”

Watch the full clip below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video membership.

