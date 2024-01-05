Farid Basharat opens up on UFC's strong stance against Afghanistan flag despite ban getting overruled - "It's a shame"

Farid Basharat is certain that the UFC will bar him from walking out with an Afghanistan flag for his next fight. He believes this to be the case given that his older brother, Javid Basharat, was stopped from carrying out an Afghan flag despite the UFC flag ban being overturned.

The surging bantamweight is also English, having moved to England as a refugee with his mother and brother. Regardless, the 26-year-old would like to represent his ancestral homeland. While the UFC hasn't outright denied him the chance, he has more than enough reason to believe it will.

"I would love to walk out with the flag, but I don't think they're allowing the Afghanistan flag. Not the Afghanistan flag. We tried in Abu Dhabi for Javid, and they said no. Because they don't recognize the current government flag, and the old one is not an official flag. So what flag are you going to bring out? The Afghanistan flag I still a no-no."

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that Afghanistan is currently under the rule of the Taliban, whose government is yet to be globally recognized, which may very well be a major reason behind the UFC's reluctance. Basharat said as much during his interview with MMA Fighting, while also touching on whether he's representing his people well.

"I'm always thinking am I doing right by my people? Am I reflecting on my community correctly? Me and Javid are always going to represent our people, but it's a shame we're not allowed to just carry our flag."

Unfortunately, he and his brothers aren't the only ones who have run into flag-related issues. Edmen Shahbazyan once courted controversy for carrying the flag of the Republic of Artsakh, an unrecognized breakaway state that has since collapsed.

What are Farid Basharat and Javid Basharat's UFC records?

Farid Basharat competes at bantamweight and has been identified as a high-potential prospect, with a record of 11 wins and no losses. He stormed his way into the UFC after an impressive unanimous decision win on Dana White's Contender Series. Thus far, he has won two UFC fights.

Check out Farid Basharat submitting Kleydson Rodrigues in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Javid Basharat, his older brother of two years, also competes at bantamweight. He is unbeaten as well, with a record of 13 wins, one no-contest and no losses. The no-contest stemmed from an accidental groin kick that left his opponent Victor Henry unable to continue.

Thus far, the older Basharat brother has won three of his four UFC fights.