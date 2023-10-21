Who is Victor Henry? UFC 294 fighter vomits backstage and gets rushed to the hospital after crushing groin strike controversy

Victor Henry fell victim to a devastating groin strike during his bantamweight showdown with Javid Basharat at UFC 294 earlier today (October 21).

According to a recent report by combat sports writer Adam Martin on X (formerly Twitter), Henry had to be rushed to the hospital after experiencing severe nausea backstage due to the severity of the blow.

As the second round commenced, Javid Basharat unleashed an inside leg kick that grazed Henry's groin. The excruciating pain left 'La Mangosta' sprawled on the canvas. After receiving a brief recovery period, there was a surprising development as the ringside doctor expressed skepticism that the blow had landed to Henry's groin.

However, upon reviewing the replay, it became evident that Victor Henry had indeed suffered an illegal low blow. With the 36-year-old American unable to continue, the fight was called off leading to the bout being declared a no contest just 15 seconds into the second round.

Victor Henry's professional MMA record stands at 23-6 and 1 no-contest, with a UFC record of 2-1. Before his UFC 294 bout, he secured a victory against Tony Gravely in a Fight Night event back in March. Henry boasts prior experience in various esteemed MMA promotions, including Rizin FC, and he clinched the bantamweight championship under the Lights Out Xtreme Fighting banner in 2021.