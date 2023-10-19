Who is Javid Basharat? All you need to know about the Afghan MMA fighter set to compete at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi

Javid Basharat is gearing up for a bantamweight clash against Victor Henry at UFC 294, set to take place on Saturday, October 21, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

'The Snow Leopard' garnered widespread attention in 2021 with a third-round submission victory on 'Dana White's Contender Series,' extending his streak to 11 consecutive finishes. Since securing a UFC contract, Basharat has competed in the octagon three times, winning each bout via unanimous decision. Notably, his most recent victory was a unanimous decision against Mateus Mendonca at UFC Fight Night 217 in January.

Basharat currently holds an undefeated professional MMA record of 14 wins and no losses. Out of these victories, he has achieved five through KO/TKO and six via submission.

Javid Basharat started his journey in combat sports with Taekwondo when he was around 13 years old. His interest in the sport was sparked, in part, by Afghanistan's Rohullah Nikpai, who secured the nation's first Olympic medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics held in Beijing, China, earning a bronze in Taekwondo.

Javid Basharat previews his upcoming UFC 294 bout and sets sights on top-10 bantamweights

Javid Basharat is scheduled to face Victor Henry this weekend, but 'The Snow Leopard' is already thinking beyond UFC 294.

During a recent interview with the UFC, Basharat exuded confidence and emphasized that a victory over Henry would position him favorably to challenge a top-10 bantamweight contender in the future:

"As far I'm concerned this is a ranked fight. I believe that after this fight, I don't want no more top 15s I want a top 10 and keep the ball rolling."

He added:

"It’s going to be a great fight. It’s going to be a very technical fight [and] maybe a hard fight. He’s just very experienced and it’ll be great to test myself against somebody like that, but also, he’s never fought anybody like me. No matter how many people he’s fought. He’s going to look at his record and be like, 'Oh, this guy was a little bit like him,' but as a whole package, he’s never fought anybody like me."

Check out Basharat's comments below:

