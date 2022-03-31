How are MMA fighters Josh Barnett and Victor Henry related?

Josh Barnett and Victor Henry aren't related by blood, but the two share a close bond. Barnett took the 34-year-old under his wings and invited 'La Mangosta' to train at his gym after Henry's hometown team fell apart.

Barnett, a heavyweight legend in the sport of MMA, was able to recognize Henry's potential and has since been acting as a coach for the bantamweight fighter. 'La Mangosta' made his UFC debut at UFC 270, defeating Raoni Barcelos via unanimous decision.

In a 2013 interview with MMA Junkie, Henry said:

"I looked at it like he [Barnett] saw something in me, because he didn’t call everybody when the team fell apart, he called me. It was exactly what I needed." (h/t mmajunkie.com)

Watch Victor Henry's octagon interview after his win over Raoni Barcelos:

Henry currently possesses a professional record of 22-5. 14 of his wins have come via finishes, with 6 TKOs and eight submission wins.

Growing up in a rough Californian neighborhood, he has certainly managed to make a name for himself in the world of MMA. Josh Barnett has played a huge role in his development by serving as a mentor for Henry.

Can Josh Barnett guide Victor Henry to become a bonafide UFC contender?

Henry was a betting underdog heading into his fight against Raoni Barcelos at UFC 270. However, 'La Mangosta' proved his mettle and bagged a win in his organizational debut

In fact, the pairing set a striking record during the fight. Both fighters landed 315 combined blows, the most in a three-round bantamweight fight in UFC history. Henry will look for a higher-ranked opponent in his next fight inside the octagon.

Bantamweight is one of the most stacked divisions in the promotion. However, given the measure of Henry's talent, he certainly could find his way to the upper echelons of the division.

It will be interesting to see if Henry can manage to get a few more wins under his belt and get himself ranked among the division's elites. He currently trains out of the UWF USA gym under Josh Barnett's supervision. Having a legendary figure like the 44-year-old should certainly help Henry develop himself more.

It remains to be seen who 'La Mangosta' will fight in his second UFC appearance.

Edited by Harvey Leonard