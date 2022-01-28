UFC 270 was a great event that kicked off the promotion’s 2022 pay-per-view schedule. It was headlined by a heavyweight championship unification bout, but it were the flyweights that stole the show.

Deiveson Figueiredo reclaimed the flyweight championship he lost to Brandon Moreno last year in another classic between the two. The crowd was electric for the co-main event as they rallied behind ‘The Assassin Baby’ and booed Figueiredo. The promotion has plenty of possibilities for their flyweight division, but not so much in the heavyweight division.

Francis Ngannou retained his title against interim-heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in a bout that saw him showcase improved grappling and wrestling. Taking into account his injury situation and contract dispute, it could be a while before we see ‘The Predator’ competing again. This list will look at 5 fights to make following UFC 270.

#5. Said Nurmagomedov vs. Victor Henry - UFC bantamweight division

UFC 270 saw two excellent bantamweight performances from Said Nurmagomedov and ‘La Mangosta’ Victor Henry. Based on how they won their bouts, it would make sense for them to fight each other next.

Nurmagomedov made quick work of Cody Stamann in the second bout of the main card. He landed a spinning-kick to the body before submitting him with a guillotine choke. Henry, on the other hand, capped off a successful debut with his unanimous decision win over Raoni Barcelos.

During the post-fight press conference, Henry spoke about his road to the octagon and silencing the doubters.

“I realize that my road is not going to be the same as everybody else’s. I knew that I had to pretty much work twice as hard,” Victor Henry to the media during the post-fight press conference.

It would be interesting to see whether Henry could replicate his performance against Nurmagomedov and whether his catch-wrestling would be affective.

