Victor Henry and Raoni Barcelos set striking record in bantamweight barnburner at UFC 270

The bantamweight fight between Victor Henry and Raoni Barcelos at UFC 270 at Anaheim's Honda Center on Saturday was a barn burner and created a unique record.

With a total of 315 significant strikes, Henry and Barcelos set the record for most such exchanges during a three-round bantamweight encounter in UFC history.

UFC 267's five-round co-main event between interim champion Petr Yan and No.4-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen holds the significant strikes record in the bantamweight division with 318.

"Victor Henry and Raoni Barcelos' combined 315 significant strikes were apparently the most for a three-round bantamweight fight in UFC history. #UFC270," said Al-Shatti.

Henry defeated Barcelos in the final outing of the UFC 270 preliminary card via unanimous decision (30-27 x3).

UFC 270 will be headlined by heavyweight unification fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane

The main event of UFC 270 will be contested between heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane in a unification encounter.

Ngannou and Gane have been sparring partners in the past at the MMA Factory gym in Paris, France. 'The Predator' was also coached by his fellow Cameroonian Fernand Lopez, who currently trains 'Bon Gamin'.

Watch French football club Paris Saint-Germain wish Ngannou and Gane the best of luck for their clash below:

Ngannou has since moved to the Xtreme Couture facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Eric Nicksick is his head coach right now, while Dewey Cooper is his striking trainer.

The bad blood between the heavyweight champ and challenger has hyped up the headliner of the first UFC pay-per-view of 2022 multifold. Hence, many mixed martial arts fans and pundits around the world are eager to see which of the two fighters earns bragging rights.

Ngannou holds a 16-3 win-loss record in his professional MMA career so far, while Gane's record stands at 10-0.

