UFC card this weekend: What is the order of all bouts at UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski?

UFC 294 takes place this Saturday live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and will feature a strong card. There were last-minute changes made to both the headlining bouts, but the promotion managed to find worthy replacements to ensure an exciting lineup of fights.

A bantamweight bout between Said Nurmagomedov and Muin Gafurov will kick off the main card portion of the event. Both fighters are coming off a loss, so it will be interesting to see which one of them can bounce back and get back on track in a stacked 135lb division.

The second bout will see Ikram Aliskerov return to the octagon against former TUF Brazil winner Warlley Alves. Aliskerov is competing for the first time since his promotional debut this past May, where he earned an impressive knockout win over Phil Hawes. The Contender Series alum was originally scheduled to fight Nassourdine Imavov, but Imavov was forced to withdraw for UFC 294 and was replaced by Alves.

UFC 294 will also feature a significant light heavyweight bout as former title challenger Magomed Ankalaev takes on No.7 ranked Johnny Walker. Ankalaev will be competing for the first time since UFC 282 last December, where he fought Jan Blachowicz to a split draw for the then vacant light heavyweight championship. The bout could possibly serve as a title eliminator, especially considering former champion Jamahal Hill is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles.

The co-main event will see Khamzat Chimaev take on Kamaru Usman in what UFC CEO Dana White has labeled a middleweight title eliminator bout. After Chimaev's originally scheduled opponent, Paulo Costa, was forced to pull out of the fight, the former welterweight champion stepped in and will have an opportunity to add his name to the list of fighters that have challenged for a championship in two different weight-divisions.

UFC 294 will be headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight title rematch as Islam Makhachev defends his title against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who replaced Charles Oliveira after he pulled out due to a nasty cut he sustained in sparring.

Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 is a fight that fans had clamored to see since their incredible main event at UFC 284. The lightweight champion successfully retained via unanimous decision, which was controversial as many fans believed Volkanovski won the fight. It will be interesting to see whether the promotion will book an immediate trilogy bout should Alexander Volkanovski become a two-division champion at UFC 294.

