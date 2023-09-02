Javid and Farid Basharat: The bantamweight brothers on a tear in the UFC

Farid Basharat maintained his undefeated record at UFC Paris on September 2, 2023, by securing a victory over Brazilian contender Kleydson Rodrigues with an arm-triangle choke in the first round.

Farid, much like his undefeated brother Javid Basharat, possesses a versatile and successful fighting style, which makes them both promising contenders in the competitive bantamweight division.

The Basharat siblings, who arrived in the UK as refugees from Afghanistan when they were young, are now aiming to be the first brotherly duo to be ranked in the UFC's 135-pound division, with only a year's age difference between them.

At 26 years of age, Farid Basharat extended his unbeaten record to 11-0 after his recent fight in Paris, while 27-year-old Javid improved his record to 14-0 with his third UFC victory in January.

The Basharat brothers share a strong competitive spirit. During a recent UFC interview, Farid Basharat stated that they have each other's best interests at heart, but they also strive to outperform one another:

"As long as I can remember, me and Javid have been competing and fighting over every little thing. The way the dynamic of our relationship works is although we’re brothers and we’re teammates and we want the best for each other, we’re also trying to out-do each other."

Fans react to Farid Basharat's slick submission victory at UFC Paris

Fans were amazed by Farid Basharat's impressive win via a first-round arm-triangle choke over Kleydson Rodrigues at UFC Paris and reacted with an array of admiration.

"The Basharat Brothers are remarkable role models."

"Upcoming champ? What do you think guys"

"Easy win. This is a real contender"

"dangerous prospect 🔥🔥"

"Basharat bros taking the shine from the bonfim bros"

"Bro ground game slick as hell!!"

"I honestly believe both Basharats could take on top 10 opposition right now if we’re looking only at skill set and fight IQ."

"I predict both of the Basharat brothers win UFC titles"

"Made it look easy 🔥"

