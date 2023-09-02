“Bro got Makhachev’ed” - Farid Basharat pulls off incredible submission win at UFC Paris, reminds fans of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira

Farid Basharat punctuated his UFC sophomore fight with the first finish of the UFC Paris card, as he defeated Kleydson Rodrigues in the first round via arm-triangle choke. The win extended his professional MMA record to a perfect 11-0, and fans on social media were delighted with his grappling showcase.

The finishing sequence, which saw Farid Basharat slide into side control after securing the arm-triangle choke, was reminiscent of Islam Makhachev's submission win over Charles Oliveira, which fans quickly pointed out. However, there were more similarities between the two finishes than mere aesthetics.

Both Charles Oliveira and Kelydson Rodrigues are Brazilians with a background in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Furthermore, Farid Basharat and Islam Makhachev are Muslim athletes known for their strong grappling, so the comparisons are unavoidable.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter noted that Basharat defeated a Brazilian fighter in his foe's area of expertise, saying:)

"Beating the Brazilians at their own game"

Meanwhile, another fan posted a brief GIF of Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira touching gloves during their UFC 280 clash with the following claim:

"This fight gave me shades of this"

Makhachev's win over Oliveira was referenced by another fan, who noted that how Farid Basharat submitted Kleydson Rodrigues was almost as if the Brazilian was beaten by Makhachev himself:

"Bro got Makhachev'ed"

Another comment again echoed this:

"Charles flashbacks"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Who did Farid Basharat defeat on his UFC debut, and when was it?

Due to his unranked status, the Afghan fighter has yet to gain the attention of the casual MMA fanbase. Still, if he continues his unbeaten streak while racking up impressive finishes, he will indeed enter the spotlight. While he just defeated Kleydson Rodrigues in his second UFC fight, who did he face on his debut?

The undefeated phenom defeated Da'Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision back in March at UFC 285, the event that marked Jon Jones' return from a three-year hiatus, as well as his heavyweight title-winning triumph over Ciryl Gane, who is also featured tonight and will be looking to bounce back from his loss.