Fatal crash involving Francis Ngannou takes a disturbing turn as reason for young woman's death is revealed

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was allegedly involved in a bike accident which took the life of a girl. The girl was rushed to the hospital by Ngannou himself but couldn't be saved.
According to sources, Ngannou was riding his motorcycle in Cameroon when he collided with the girl. An investigation was launched into the case and now the Yaoundé High Court has accused the hospital of lack of care.
The court declared that a serious medical error was made including overdose of anesthesia. The court did a press release which read:
"A serious medical error was made while taking care of Ms Tsama Manuella in hospital, including an overdose of anesthesia, which directly contributed to her death…We ask that all light be shed on the responsibility of the hospital establishment and the nursing staff.”
Ngannou made his UFC debut in 2015 and fought 14 times in the promotion, winning 12 fights. He won the heavyweight belt against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 and made one successful title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.
Francis Ngannou blames Dana White for the Jon Jones superfight falling through
Former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou blamed UFC CEO Dana White for preventing the superfight between him and current heavyweight champion Jon Jones.
In a recent interview with Sportsbook Review, Ngannou said:
"I think it's something that could potentially happen, If you can get past Dana White, it could happen [but] that's a massive obstacle. Personally, I don't care. I'm doing well. I'm doing my stuff at my pace. I don't care. That won't change my sleep for me.”
He added:
“[Finishing my career without fighting Jon Jones] would be okay. I have tried to fight Jon Jones for four years since I fought Jairzinho Rozenstruik back in 2020. I've been trying to fight Jon Jones, and then they were holding it out like a trap until the moment that I was about to leave, and then they said, ‘Okay, here’s the Jon Jones fight.’ But it was bait. I felt they were very tricky.”