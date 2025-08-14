  • home icon
"Fear none, I'm back" - Nico Carrillo signals readiness to return to action after explosive finish of Sitthichai

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 14, 2025 03:05 GMT
(Pictured) Scottish knockout machine Nico Carrillo. [Image from ONE Championship]
(Pictured) Scottish knockout machine Nico Carrillo [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Nico Carrillo appears all primed to hop back into action after dazzling in his last appearance on the global stage of ONE Championship four months back.

'King of the North' sent a powerful message to the featherweight Muay Thai division with his insane knockout victory over legendary Thai striker Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium at ONE Fight Night 30.

The Scottish destroyer posted an image of himself showing respect to the fallen veteran after delivering the devastating finish that announced his return to elite form, while reminding the ONE matchmakers that he's ready to strap the four-ounce gloves again.

"Respect all. Fear none. I'm back," Nico Carrillo wrote in his Instagram caption.

The 26-year-old's destructive finish of the multi-time world champion earned him a debut to remember in the featherweight division, and he wants to take on bigger names in search of a world title matchup against divisional king Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

He has used his combination of fearlessness and knockout power to finish all five of his victories inside the Circle, and fans shouldn't be surprised if 'King of the North' delivers another highlight-reel moment in his second appearance of 2025.

Nico Carrillo says everything's perfect at featherweight

In a separate interview with Conor Malone, Nico Carrillo admitted that he couldn't have wished for a better way to start his tenure in arguably the most stacked weight class in all of combat sports.

The former ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger made the switch up after being put to sleep by Nabil Anane at ONE 170 — his only defeat in the promotion.

Since packing on the muscles, making the bantamweight limit was just too much of an ask for Carrillo. However, it has been a smooth sailing journey at featherweight thus far.

"Just everything. Everything was perfect, mate. It's like a snowball effect of bad snowball effect, but also pendulums to good, and that's what I found. Everything was just going well. I was eating good, I could learn, I was cognitively more switched on for longer because I wasn't purely depleted," he responded when asked about how he feels at featherweight.
