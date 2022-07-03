"Maybe those wars are catching up" - Featherweight contender Arnold Allen weighs in on Alexander Volkanovski's win over "too slow" Max Holloway

In the UFC 276 co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway in dominant fashion. The ease with which the Australian won prompted No.6-ranked featherweight Arnold Allen to question if the years are finally catching up with ‘Blessed'.

Allen wrote on Twitter:

“Alexander Volkanovski seems to get better with every fight, Max was too slow and maybe those wars are catching up? Interesting to see what they both do next”

The featherweight title fight was an illustration of Volkanovski’s mastery as he totally dominated the Hawaiian. The Aussie was faster and crispier with his striking, leaving his opponent no field to maneuver.

All three judges scored the bout 50-45 in favor of the reigning champion. This means that Volkanovski has won all three of his fights against 'Blessed'. 'The Great' is now looking forward to making the jump up to the lightweight division, possibly even challenging for the title against former champion Charles Oliveira.

As for Max Holloway, his future remains uncertain, and only time will tell if he will be able to bounce back after this loss.

Alexander Volkanovski summarizes his rivalry with Max Holloway

During his post-fight press conference, Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski reviewed his rivalry with Max Holloway and elaborated on its meaning for his professional career:

“Very satisfied, you know. Obviously, it’s a bit of a journey this rivalry, like taking the belt and having the rematch and then, you know, all that talk. All that, you know, is a big part of not only my career, just adds to the story. So it’s all good, but it was hard. There’s a lot of ups and downs in there, you know what I mean. It was a bit that I had to get through, but it was good to finally put an end to it and silence a lot of people. A lot of people that needed silencing too.”

Watch Alexander Volkanovski summarize his rivalry with Max Holloway in the video below:

The rivalry between the two began at UFC 245 when Volkanovski ended Max Holloway’s featherweight title run with a unanimous decision win. The rematch took place at UFC 251 with 'The Great' emerging victorious again, but this time with a contentious split-decision win.

That’s perhaps why the Aussie was willing to fight ‘Blessed’ again, to silence the doubters once and for all and further his legacy.

