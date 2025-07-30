Featherweight MMA showdown between Akbar Abdullaev and Ibragim Dauev added to ONE Fight Night 35

Undefeated sensation and top-ranked Akbar Abdullaev will be out to protect his pristine slate when he crosses paths with Ibragim Dauev in a featherweight MMA matchup at ONE Fight Night 35.Emanating live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, live in U.S. primetime on September 5, the Kyrgyzstan warrior aims to make it five wins in succession on the global stage to stay hot on the heels of ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai.In his last appearance on the global stage, Akbar Abdullaev became the first man to beat the Chinese MMA world champion in the promotion at ONE Fight Night 27 in January. Unfortunately, he wasn't eligible to win the belt as he missed weight.Now, he returns with a new vengeance and a better strategy. Should he avoid any mishaps, the Al Munar Team and Tiger Muay Thai representative should have it in him to take his slate to 13-0.Under the ONE Championship spotlight, the 27-year-old owns victories over Oh Ho Taek, Aaron Canarte, Halil Amir, and Tang.More impressively, all his wins have come inside the distance — and he's ready to tap into his world-class arsenal to stop the seemingly unstoppable Dauev. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIbragim Dauev has a tough task on hand vs. Akbar AbdullaevAkbar Abdullaev hasn't shown any weaknesses across his fights so far, but Dauev will look to change that theory when they meet inside the Mecca of Muay Thai in September.The Fight Club Akhmat and One Chance representative, who trains under two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin, has displayed his chops across three victorious outings against Mark Abelardo, Magomed Akaev, and Pedro Dantas in the promotion.He'll look to keep up that streak against the toughest test of his career when the two square off at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on September 5. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post